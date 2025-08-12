Chennai Airport Denies Major Fire On Cargo Plane, Says Only 'Minor Spark And Smoke' In Engine

The Airport Authority of India (AAI), Chennai Airport, has issued a clarification following widespread reports of a major fire incident involving a cargo aircraft during landing at Chennai International Airport. In an official statement posted on Twitter, the airport authority confirmed that there was no major fire in the aircraft’s engine.



"There was a minor spark and smoke in the engine, which may be due to oil dirt, residues, etc. The aircraft didn't suffer any damage,” the statement read.

The AAI urged media outlets and press, described as business partners of Chennai International Airport, to verify facts with the Office of the Airport Director before publishing such reports. “This has been blown out of proportion. We request the media and press who are business partners of Chennai International Airport to refrain from publishing such reports without confirming from the O/o Airport Director, Chennai Airport so as to not create panic among the travelling public,” the statement added.

On the reports of the alleged major fire incident at Chennai Airport involving a cargo aircraft, Airport Authority of India, Chennai Airport tweets "It is hereby stated that there was no major fire in the engine while landing. There was a minor spark and smoke in the engine,… pic.twitter.com/LMiQ0CKnbk — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

The clarification aims to quell fears among passengers and stakeholders following initial news that suggested a significant fire incident, which has now been firmly denied by airport officials.