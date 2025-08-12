Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPlane Crashes Into Parked Aircraft At US Airport, Multiple Planes Damaged In Fire: Video

Plane Crashes Into Parked Aircraft At US Airport, Multiple Planes Damaged In Fire: Video

The impact sparked a blaze that spread to a grassy area nearby and damaged multiple aircraft. The landing plane caught fire, but the pilot and three passengers managed to exit safely.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 10:02 AM (IST)

A small plane attempting to land at Kalispell City Airport on Monday afternoon crashed into a parked aircraft, igniting a large fire but miraculously causing no serious injuries, authorities said.

The single-engine Socata TBM 700 turboprop, carrying four people, was approaching the airport around 2 PM when it collided with an unoccupied plane on the ground, according to Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The crash occurred at the southern end of the runway, witnesses said, after the aircraft came in from the south and crash-landed, as per a report by AP.

Fire And Immediate Response

The impact sparked a blaze that spread to a grassy area nearby and damaged multiple aircraft. Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen said the landing plane caught fire, but the pilot and three passengers managed to exit safely before the flames engulfed it. Two passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Ron Danielson, who runs a nearby inn, recalled the moment of impact, describing it as sounding like “sticking your head in a bass drum and somebody smacked it as hard as they could.” Thick plumes of black smoke quickly filled the air.

FAA records show the downed plane was built in 2011 and registered to Meter Sky LLC of Pullman, Washington. Company representatives have not commented.

Aviation safety consultant Jeff Guzzetti noted that while such collisions occur only a few times a year in general aviation, they can be severe. He pointed to a February incident in Scottsdale, Arizona, when a Learjet owned by rock musician Vince Neil struck a parked Gulfstream, killing one person.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
US Flight Fire Kalispell City Airport Plane Fire
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
US-China Tariff Truce Extended To November, Traders See Relief As Trump Warns Over Russian Oil
US-China Tariff Truce Extended To November, Traders See Relief As Trump Warns Over Russian Oil
World
‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks
‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks
India
PM Modi In Call With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On War, Leaders Plan September Meeting
Modi In Call With Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On Ukraine War, Bilateral Meet In Sept
India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Akhilesh Jumps Barricades, Leads Opposition March To EC Amid Vote Looting Allegations
Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc MPs In Protest, Stopped At Barricades On Way To EC Office
Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget