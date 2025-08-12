A small plane attempting to land at Kalispell City Airport on Monday afternoon crashed into a parked aircraft, igniting a large fire but miraculously causing no serious injuries, authorities said.

The single-engine Socata TBM 700 turboprop, carrying four people, was approaching the airport around 2 PM when it collided with an unoccupied plane on the ground, according to Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The crash occurred at the southern end of the runway, witnesses said, after the aircraft came in from the south and crash-landed, as per a report by AP.

Fire And Immediate Response

The impact sparked a blaze that spread to a grassy area nearby and damaged multiple aircraft. Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen said the landing plane caught fire, but the pilot and three passengers managed to exit safely before the flames engulfed it. Two passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Ron Danielson, who runs a nearby inn, recalled the moment of impact, describing it as sounding like “sticking your head in a bass drum and somebody smacked it as hard as they could.” Thick plumes of black smoke quickly filled the air.

FAA records show the downed plane was built in 2011 and registered to Meter Sky LLC of Pullman, Washington. Company representatives have not commented.

Aviation safety consultant Jeff Guzzetti noted that while such collisions occur only a few times a year in general aviation, they can be severe. He pointed to a February incident in Scottsdale, Arizona, when a Learjet owned by rock musician Vince Neil struck a parked Gulfstream, killing one person.