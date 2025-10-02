Cheaper Festive Travel: Yogi Govt Reduces AC Bus Fares Across Uttar Pradesh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a festive bonanza for travellers, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a fare reduction of up to 10 per cent on all air-conditioned buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

The announcement comes just ahead of Dussehra and Diwali, offering passengers more affordable options for their journeys during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. The new pricing will remain valid until further notice, making AC bus travel cheaper across the state.

Wide Range of Buses Covered

The fare cut extends across some of UPSRTC’s most popular services, including Janrath, Pink, Shatabdi, Volvo and AC sleeper coaches. However, the government clarified that this discount will not apply to air-conditioned buses added to the fleet after January 1, 2024. The revised tariff, which is expected to drive higher ridership during the festive rush, has been structured to ensure comfort remains affordable for commuters.

Revised Fare Structure (per kilometre)

3x2 AC Bus Service: Rs 1.45

2x2 AC Bus Service: Rs 1.60

Volvo High-End Buses: Rs 2.30

AC Sleeper Coaches: Rs 2.10

The move reflects the government’s strategy to encourage more people to opt for reliable public transport while reducing travel costs for daily passengers and festive-season commuters alike.

Motivating Staff to Boost Services

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh emphasised that the decision is not just about reducing costs but also about improving passenger experiences. To balance affordability with the corporation’s financial stability, UPSRTC drivers and conductors will undergo special counselling sessions. The initiative aims to motivate staff to engage positively with passengers and attract more travellers, helping to offset any potential dip in revenue caused by the fare cut.

Strengthening Public Transport During Festivities

By combining reduced fares with a renewed push for better service delivery, the Yogi government hopes to make state-run bus travel more appealing during the festival season.

The initiative highlights a dual focus: easing the burden on passengers while also promoting the long-term sustainability of public transport in Uttar Pradesh. For commuters, this festive season promises greater savings, comfort, and convenience on their journeys.