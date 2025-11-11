Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Dr Shaheen Shahid, a Lucknow resident, was arrested in Faridabad in connection with a JeM terror module and is alleged to have been tasked with setting up the India branch of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) women’s wing, Jamaat ul-Mominaat. Officials say the wing is headed by JeM founder Masood Azhar’s sister, Sadia Azhar, in Pakistan. An assault rifle was recovered from her car following her arrest. Shaheen’s family has expressed shock, insisting she could not be involved in such activities.

Family Denies Shaheen’s Involvement

Shaheena’s father, Shahid Ansari, told ABP News, “Our daughter cannot do such a thing.” Shaheen, who has three siblings, is the second child. Her elder brother Shoaib lives with their father, while her younger brother Parvez’s home was raided by police today. Shaheen had earlier moved away from Lucknow for work in Faridabad and married a man from Maharashtra. She last visited her father in Lucknow around a year and a half ago, with their most recent conversation taking place just a month prior.

Links To JeM & Arrest Of Associate

The family lived at Daliganj, Lucknow, while Shaheen’s residence in Lal Bagh, Lucknow, was visited by ABP News following her arrest. Shaheen had studied medicine at Allahabad and was employed in Faridabad. Investigators linked her to Muzammil Ganaie, alias Musaib, a Kashmiri doctor and Al-Falah University staff member. Muzammil, a Pulwama native, was arrested after 2,900 kg of explosives and flammable materials were recovered from two rented rooms in Faridabad.

Police investigations revealed that Shaheen’s Maruti Suzuki Swift, registered HR 51 in Faridabad, had been used to store an assault rifle, a pistol, and ammunition. Information obtained from Muzammil also led authorities to recover a significant cache of ammonium nitrate, 20 timers, and other suspicious materials.

DCP Noida Yamuna Prasad confirmed that security checks have been intensified across major public spaces following the Delhi car blast, reflecting heightened vigilance in the wake of recent terror-related arrests.