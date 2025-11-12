Faridabad Terror Module: Probe Into Dr Shaheen Intensifies Across Maharashtra, UP

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana into the activities and links of Dr Shaheen, one of the accused in the Faridabad terror module.

Dr Shaheen, who was arrested on Monday, hails from Daliganj, Lucknow.

Shaheen is associated with Al-Falah University and was closely linked to Dr Muzammil, a Kashmiri doctor who was arrested after 2,900 kg of explosives and flammable materials were recovered from his two rented rooms in Faridabad.

Officials said that based on Muzammil's information, Faridabad Police recovered a Swift car that belonged to Dr Shaheen, adding that a Kalashnikov assault rifle was also seized from this vehicle.

According to her family, she was married to Zafar Hayat, a resident of Maharashtra. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2015.

This has prompted security agencies to extend their investigation throughout Maharashtra as well.

This incident came to the fore after police busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits in Faridabad and seized 2,900 kg of explosives and a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Police also announced that over the past few days, they have arrested two J&K doctors, Adil Ahmad Rather and Muzammil, who were linked to these terror outfits.

The investigations also intensified after a blast occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car, a Hyundai i20, parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

High alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced.

Meanwhile, as part of heightened security measures, the Delhi Police have closed Gate Nos. 1 and 4 of the Lal Qila Metro Station for public movement due to ongoing security operations in the area.

The Delhi Police are continuing to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the blast, emphasising that all possible angles are being examined.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
