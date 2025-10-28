Faridabad Murder: Woman And Fiance Arrested For Killing Insurance Agent, Dumping Body In Drain

A shocking case of betrayal and murder has come to light from Faridabad, where the body of an insurance agent was recovered from a drain near a cremation ground. Police have arrested a woman and her fiancé in connection with the crime, revealing a disturbing tale of blackmail, emotional pressure, and a fatal plan to end it all.

The deceased, identified as Chander Kumar (37), lived in East Vinod Nagar, Delhi, and worked as an agent with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). His body, bearing severe injuries to the head and ligature marks on the neck, was discovered early Sunday morning near Atmadpur, Faridabad. The case was cracked after officers traced his identity through the registration number of a motorcycle found abandoned nearby.

Relationship Turned Deadly After Blackmail Allegations

According to police officials, the accused woman, identified as Rashmi Thakur, also known as Laxmi (29), had known Chander for several years. Their relationship reportedly soured after Rashmi got engaged to Keshav Kumar (26), a resident of Burari, Delhi. Investigators said Chander began pressuring Rashmi to elope with him and threatened to leak their private messages and photos if she refused.

Unable to handle the blackmail, Rashmi confided in her fiancé. Police said Keshav then roped in his brother Gaurav and their friend Prashant Kumar, both of whom are currently absconding, to execute a plan to “teach Chander a lesson.”

Police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said, “Rashmi called Chander to meet her near Mithapur, Delhi, and convinced him to go on a long ride. Keshav and his associates followed them on another bike.”

The Murder Plot And Crime Scene Unfold

Investigators revealed that on the night of October 26, around 11:45 pm, Rashmi met Chander near his home, and the duo set off towards Faridabad on his motorcycle. By 1:30 am, they reached a deserted area near Atmadpur, where Keshav, Gaurav, and Prashant confronted Chander.

An argument broke out, during which Chander was attacked. According to police, Gaurav and Prashant hit him on the head with a brick, while Keshav strangled him with a rope he had brought along. The trio then dumped his body in a nearby drain, broke the motorcycle’s number plates, and fled the scene with his personal belongings.

The next morning, locals noticed the abandoned vehicle and alerted authorities. When police recovered the body, it bore visible signs of blunt force trauma and strangulation. A murder case was immediately registered at Palla Police Station following a complaint by Chander’s brother, Madan Gopal.

Police Crack Case, Hunt For Two More Suspects

Faridabad Police’s DLF Crime Branch swiftly tracked down Rashmi and Keshav through call detail records (CDRs). Both were arrested from their respective homes in Delhi on Monday. During questioning, the couple confessed to plotting the murder due to Chander’s continued harassment.

Yashpal Yadav confirmed, “Both the accused will be produced before court on Tuesday for remand and further interrogation. Raids are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects, Gaurav and Prashant.”

The gruesome killing has shocked both Delhi and Faridabad residents, raising concerns over how personal disputes continue to spiral into acts of violence. As investigations continue, police are piecing together how a strained relationship led to a premeditated murder under the cover of darkness.