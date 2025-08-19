Faridabad Administration On Alert As Yamuna Water Level Rises

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
In view of the possibility of a flood, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Cadet Corps (NCC), and volunteers have been ordered to remain on alert.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 08:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Faridabad: With the water levels of the Yamuna river on the rise in Faridabad, the district administration is on 24x7 alert and is in action mode to prevent floods, an official said on Monday.

Faridabad District Commissioner Vikram Singh, while holding a meeting with the concerned officials on Monday, instructed them to remain alert and ensure all necessary preparations to deal with any adverse situation due to the rising water levels of the river.

Singh noted that over a dozen villages, including Mohana, Latipur, and Manjhauli, situated in the Yamuna area, are likely to be affected.

In such a situation, the sub-divisional magistrate, tehsildar, naib tehsildar, and other concerned officers at the panchayat level should work in alert mode for 24 hours and ensure monitoring in the villages, he added.

"On Monday night, 60,000 cusecs of water are likely to be released from the Okhla Barrage, and one lakh cusecs of water are likely to be released from the Hathnikund Barrage. Due to this, there is a possibility of water coming into the low-lying areas near the Yamuna," Singh stated.

Calling on officials to increase vigilance in sensitive areas and be fully prepared for relief and rescue operations, Singh cautioned that citizens living in villages situated on the banks of the Yamuna should remain cautious and vigilant, especially at night.

Directing concerned officials to remain alert for a possible flood-like situation, he asked them to ensure all necessary arrangements such as boats, life jackets, ropes etc.

Singh further informed that the SDRF has been deployed in Basantpur village. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 08:28 AM (IST)
