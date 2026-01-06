Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Family Of Three Killed In Metro Staff Quarters Fire In Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

A devastating fire at Delhi Metro staff quarters in Adarsh Nagar killed a man, his wife and their 10-year-old daughter. Police is investigating the incident.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 09:50 AM (IST)

A tragic fire broke out at the Delhi Metro staff quarters in the Adarsh Nagar area of north Delhi, claiming the lives of a husband, wife and their young daughter.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, an emergency call was received at 2:39 am, reporting a fire in household items inside the DMRC residential quarters. Following the alert, six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot to control the blaze.

The fire had erupted on the fifth floor of the building. When firefighters managed to enter the affected flat, they discovered the charred bodies of three people inside.

The victims have been identified as Ajay (42), his wife Neelam (38), and their 10-year-old daughter Janhvi.

Police officials said an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Delhi Fire News Adarsh Nagar Fire Delhi Metro Staff Quarters Fire
