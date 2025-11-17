Bengaluru Busts Massive Fake Nandini Ghee Racket; Police Probe Possible Animal Fat Adulteration

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru Busts Massive Fake Nandini Ghee Racket; Police Probe Possible Animal Fat Adulteration

Bengaluru Police bust a major fake Nandini ghee racket operating across states; samples sent for testing amid suspicion of animal fat adulteration.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru Police have uncovered a large-scale network supplying fake Nandini ghee across the city, exposing an interstate operation that allegedly mixed cheaper oils—and possibly animal fat—into counterfeit packs sold under one of Karnataka’s most trusted dairy brands. The bust follows weeks of coordinated surveillance and intelligence-led tracking by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and the Karnataka Milk Federation's vigilance team.

How The Racket Operated

The probe revealed that adulterated ghee was being manufactured in Tamil Nadu and transported into Bengaluru, where it was sold as authentic Nandini ghee. The counterfeit product was cleverly packaged in fake Nandini sachets and bottles to deceive consumers who rely heavily on the brand’s credibility.

Suspicious supply patterns reportedly raised red flags, prompting internal checks and eventually triggering a full-scale investigation. Acting on secret intelligence, a joint team from the CCB Special Investigation Squad and KMF Vigilance launched coordinated raids on Friday, November 14.

Multiple locations linked to Krishna Enterprises in Chamarajpet's Nanjamba Agrahara, believed to be the hub of the racket, were searched. A vehicle loaded with adulterated ghee Sachets and cans was intercepted during the operation.

What Police Seized During The Crackdown

Officers seized assets worth ₹1.26 crore, including:

  • 8,136 litres of adulterated ghee valued at ₹56.95 lakh
  • Machinery used to manufacture fake ghee
  • Palm and coconut oil meant for mixing
  • Cash amounting to ₹1.19 lakh
  • Four Bolero goods vehicles worth ₹60 lakh
  • Five mobile phones used to coordinate the supply chain

Investigators have also sent samples for Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) testing to confirm whether animal fat was used in the mixture, adding another layer of seriousness to the case.

The CCB has registered a case and further investigation is underway.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mahendra, a KMF distributor; his son Deepak; Muniraju; and Abhiarasu, who were allegedly central to orchestrating the racket.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Bengaluru News Nandini Ghee Fake Ghee Racket
