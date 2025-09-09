Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesEx-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Seeks 'Suitable' Govt Bungalow, Writes To Union Housing & Urban Affairs Ministry

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, entitled to a Type-VIII bungalow, has requested government accommodation from the Union Housing Ministry after resigning in July.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 12:22 AM (IST)
New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought a government bungalow in accordance with his entitlement, nearly one-and-a-half months after his resignation from the post, sources said on Monday.

They said that Dhankhar, who is entitled to a Type-VIII bungalow, wrote to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry around 10 days ago, seeking "suitable" government accommodation.

Last week, the former vice president shifted from the VP Enclave to a private farmhouse, which belongs to INLD leader Abhay Chautala, in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

The sources said that the HUA Ministry has not allotted any bungalow yet for the former vice president, adding that a decision on it will be taken soon.

They said that a Type-VIII bungalow on 34, APJ Abdul Kalam Road in Lutyens' Delhi is ready for occupation and may be allotted to him, but no decision has been taken so far.

If he declines, the Ministry may offer him another accommodation, the sources said.

Dhankhar resigned as the vice president on July 21, citing health grounds. His sudden resignation had surprised everyone.

An election to pick his successor is scheduled to take place on September 9.

Dhankhar's term as the vice president was to end on August 10, 2027. Officials said Dhankhar is entitled to three pensions: that of a former vice president, former Member of Parliament and former member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

There are no pension benefits for him as the governor of West Bengal. He can get one secretarial staff for a monthly reimbursement of Rs 25,000 as a former governor.

As a one-term MP, he is entitled to Rs 45,000 per month, besides other benefits.

As a former vice president, Dhankhar is entitled to a pension of nearly Rs 2 lakh per month, a Type-VIII bungalow, one personal secretary, one additional personal secretary, one personal assistant, one physician, one nursing officer and four personal attendants.

After a former vice president dies, his or her spouse is entitled to a smaller Type-VII house.

In the vice presidential election, NDA pick C P Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Maharashtra, is pitted against opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 12:22 AM (IST)
