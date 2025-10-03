Ex-NSG Commando Who Fought 26/11 Terrorists Arrested With 200 Kg Ganja In Rajasthan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesEx-NSG Commando Who Fought 26/11 Terrorists Arrested With 200 Kg Ganja In Rajasthan

A former NSG commando who fought in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks has been arrested in Rajasthan for leading a massive cannabis smuggling network.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a startling twist, a former National Security Guard (NSG) commando once hailed as a hero of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks has been unmasked as the mastermind of a major cannabis smuggling racket. The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) identified Bajrang Singh, a decorated ex-soldier, as the ringleader of an interstate drug network.

Arrest After Two-Month Hunt

Bajrang Singh, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was arrested in Churu last Wednesday. During the operation, authorities seized nearly 200 kg of cannabis. His arrest followed "Operation Gaanjaney," a two-month-long investigation that involved technical surveillance, informers, and relentless pursuit across multiple hideouts.

"The arrest of a hardened operative like Bajrang is a significant achievement in neutralising the terror-narcotics nexus in Rajasthan," said senior police officer Vikas Kumar. "Bajrang was a highly cautious operator who constantly changed locations and avoided mobile phones to evade detection."

From Commando To Criminal

Hailing from Karanga village in Sikar district, Singh left his studies to join the Border Security Force before being inducted into the NSG due to his wrestling background and discipline. His seven-year tenure included high-stakes anti-terror missions, most notably the 2008 Mumbai attacks, where he fought armed terrorists inside the Taj Hotel.

After retiring in 2021, Singh attempted a career in local politics, but his ambitions fell flat. According to investigators, his failure to gain traction in politics led him down a darker path, where he began cultivating links with drug traffickers.

Building A Smuggling Empire

Police sources revealed that Singh tapped into his earlier contacts in Odisha and Telangana to scale up his drug operations. What began as small transactions quickly ballooned into full-scale smuggling, with consignments moving across state borders into Rajasthan. His disciplined training and covert tactics helped him operate under the radar for months.

Officials believe his arrest will significantly weaken the supply chain of cannabis in the region. Neutralising Bajrang’s network is a major step forward to fight against narcotics, an ATS officer noted.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan News NSG Commando Rajasthan ATS Bajrang Singh Drug Trafficking India Ex-NSG Commando Who Fought 26/11 Terrorists
