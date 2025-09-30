Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Gets Interim Pre-Arrest Bail In Road Rage Case

Thane, Sep 30 (PTI) A court in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Manorama Khedkar, former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother, in connection with a road rage case.

Manorama had filed an application for pre-arrest or anticipatory bail in the Belapur court, which granted her temporary bail till October 13 as the hearing would continue, said a senior police official.

As per the FIR, on October 13, a cement-mixer truck grazed an SUV owned by Dilip Khedkar, Puja's father and Manorama Khedkar's husband, on Mulund-Airoli road.

Following the incident, the helper of the truck was allegedly kidnapped. While Dilip Khedkar allegedly absconded, Manorama was accused of obstructing police officials when they visited the family's residence in Pune for investigation, and also playing a role in destroying evidence.

Puja Khedkar was in news following allegations of cheating and irregularities in the UPSC examination.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)