Etah Tragedy: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Boiling Water Bucket While Playing

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 08:45 AM (IST)
A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, where a two-and-a-half-year-old boy accidentally fell into a bucket of boiling water and died. The incident took place in Bijouli village under Kotwali Dehat police station limits.

According to police, the child, identified as Ayush, was playing on a bed inside his house when the accident occurred. His mother had placed a bucket filled with hot water nearby for washing clothes. In a brief moment of distraction, Ayush moved toward the edge of the bed and accidentally fell into the bucket, suffering severe burns.

Hearing his cries, the family rushed to the room and found him critically injured. He was immediately taken to Veerangana Avanti Bai Medical College in Etah, where doctors declared him dead.

The tragic incident has left the family devastated, with the mother inconsolable. The village is in mourning, as relatives and neighbours visited the home to express their condolences. Police said the family chose not to conduct a post-mortem and took the body home for the final rites. Legal formalities are underway.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 08:45 AM (IST)
