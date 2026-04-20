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HomeCitiesEntering Delhi To Become Expensive As MCD Hikes Fee For Commercial Vehicles

Entering Delhi To Become Expensive As MCD Hikes Fee For Commercial Vehicles

The main aim behind the fee hike is to discourage diesel-run commercial vehicles from entering Delhi and instead divert them to peripheral expressways.

By : Balram Pandey | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi increased commercial vehicle entry fees per Supreme Court order.
  • Light commercial vehicles fee rises to Rs 2,000; heavy vehicles to Rs 4,000.
  • Environmental Compensation Charge hiked 40-50% to curb pollution.
  • New rates aim to divert diesel vehicles, reduce city traffic.

Delhi News: Commercial vehicles entering Delhi will now have to pay higher charges as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has increased the Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC) in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

Under the revised rates, the fee for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) has been raised to around Rs 2,000 from the earlier Rs 1,400. Charges for heavy vehicles have also seen a significant hike, with truck entry fees increased from Rs 2,600 to Rs 4,000.

Overall, the ECC has been raised by approximately 40 to 50 per cent for different categories of commercial vehicles. The civic body has issued directions to toll plazas to implement the revised charges.

The move is expected to directly impact transportation and logistics costs, potentially leading to higher prices for goods. The new rates have come into effect immediately.

Supreme Court Order On ECC

The decision comes in line with the Supreme Court’s March 12 directive in the ongoing MC Mehta vs Union of India case, which called for an increase in ECC rates to address vehicular pollution in the national capital.

While approving recommendations by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the court instructed that the revised charges be enforced from April 1, along with a provision for a 5% annual hike going forward.

Officials said the civic body is rolling out the changes in accordance with the court’s order, alongside measures such as RFID-based systems to streamline toll collection.

The objective behind the move is to discourage diesel-run commercial vehicles from entering Delhi and instead divert them to peripheral expressways. The court also asked the MCD to review and rationalise its toll framework, carry out a detailed traffic assessment, and coordinate with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to improve compliance, including relocating toll plazas if necessary.

It further stressed that heavy vehicles not transporting essential goods should avoid entering the city.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why have environmental compensation charges for commercial vehicles entering Delhi increased?

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has increased the Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC) in compliance with a Supreme Court order to address vehicular pollution in the national capital.

What are the new charges for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) entering Delhi?

The fee for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) has been raised to around Rs 2,000 from the earlier Rs 1,400.

What is the increased entry fee for heavy vehicles in Delhi?

Charges for heavy vehicles have seen a significant hike, with truck entry fees increased from Rs 2,600 to Rs 4,000.

When did the revised ECC charges come into effect?

The new rates have come into effect immediately, as directed by the Supreme Court's order.

Published at : 20 Apr 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi MCD DELHI NEWS MCD Toll Rate
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