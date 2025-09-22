Hyderabad B.Tech Student Forced To Pay Bill At Bar By Seniors Dies By Suicide

A second-year engineering student at a Hyderabad college has died by suicide in his hostel amid allegations of ragging and harassment. In a distressing video recorded before his death, the 22-year-old said he was being assaulted and pressured for money, and appealed for help. Police have opened inquiries into both ragging and the circumstances of his death.

The victim, identified as Jadav Sai Teja of Siddharth Engineering College, was found hanging in his room, authorities said. Family members and the student’s lawyer, Advocate Kishore, say he had been humiliated by senior students.

Kishore alleged that Sai Teja was taken to a bar by seniors who forced him to drink and then made him pay a bill of nearly Rs 10,000. Overwhelmed by the harassment and demands, the student reportedly took his own life.

In the recording made before the incident, Sai Teja can be seen and heard saying he felt threatened, beaten and repeatedly asked for money, and begging someone to save him. His family, who travelled roughly 300 km to reach the hostel, are cooperating with investigators as the police continue their probe.