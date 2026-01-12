Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesEco-Friendly Yamuna Cruise To Launch In Delhi Soon, Rs 2-Crore Project Will Cover 8-km Stretch

The cruise service was originally planned to be launched in November 2025, but due to delays in completing technical work and infrastructure preparations, the launch date has been pushed ahead.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 01:47 PM (IST)

Delhi tourism is set to get a major boost as a cruise boat being built at a cost of Rs 20 crore is now nearly 90 per cent complete. The vessel is being developed entirely under the “Made in India” initiative and is based on a bio-system, making it eco-friendly. It will be an electric boat with an estimated lifespan of around 20 years.

The boat is being built by Inspiration Marines at Taloja in Navi Mumbai, and its construction took about six months. The cruise service was originally planned to be launched in November 2025, but due to delays in completing technical work and infrastructure preparations, the launch date has been pushed ahead.

Cruise To Operate On 8-km Route

The cruise will operate on a specially developed 6 to 8-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna river. This section has comparatively better water quality than other parts of the river, ensuring a safer and more comfortable journey for passengers. The cruise will start near Sonia Vihar Pusta, close to the Wazirabad Barrage.

For now, the endpoint has been set near the Jagatpur Shani Temple. The project is being seen as a significant step towards promoting river tourism in Delhi.

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
