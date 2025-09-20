West Bengal Gears Up Security for Durga Puja: 15,000 Police Deployed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWest Bengal Gears Up Security for Durga Puja: 15,000 Police Deployed

10,000-15,000 police personnel will be deployed, with support from Home Guards and volunteers, focusing on high-density areas like Kolkata and Ranaghat.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 12:00 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Sept 19 (PTI) Elaborate security arrangements are being made in West Bengal for the Durga Puja celebrations, which will begin next week, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The security plan will be implemented from Mahalaya, which is on Sunday, with focus on high-density areas in Kolkata and other urban agglomerates, ADG (Law and Order) Javed Shamim said.

"Police deployment has been planned based on the scale of celebrations in each district. Across the districts, 10,000 to 15,000 police personnel will be on the ground. Headquarters and all other forces are being kept ready," he said.

Home Guards, NCC cadets, and local youth volunteers will be mobilised for crowd management and logistical support, he said.

Measures have also been taken to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and swift response to any untoward incidents, he added.

"From Mahalaya all the way to Lakshmi Puja -- the festive season is long. We are fully prepared with the security plan," Shamim said.

He said that while Kolkata is the focus, suburban zones like Ranaghat in Nadia will also be under close watch.

The Kalyani ITI More Puja is known for drawing large crowds each year, and this time, Ranaghat's Aabhijan Sangha is set to unveil one of the state's largest Goddess Durga idols, which is expected to be a major attraction.

"Ranaghat draws huge crowds as well. Good pujas are happening everywhere. If we do our homework in advance, managing the footfall won't be a problem," Shamim said.

He said the police have also prepared security plans for the post-Durga Puja carnivals, which are held in all district headquarter towns with the state-level celebration in Kolkata.

"The carnival is also crucial. Large crowds gather in every district, not just Kolkata. That's why we're giving extra importance to those days too. A substantial police presence will be in place to prevent any untoward incidents," he said.

"Durga Puja is Bengal's biggest festival. Ensuring the safety of all visitors is our responsibility. We are ready to offer the people a safe and joyful puja experience," he said.

Durga Puja will begin on September 27 and conclude on October 2. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 12:00 AM (IST)
Durga Puja WEst Bengal
