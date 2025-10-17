Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents

John Bolton, the former national security advisor to Donald Trump, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury, making him the third high-profile critic of the US president to face criminal charges in recent weeks.

The 76-year-old veteran diplomat has long been under federal investigation for his handling of classified information. His indictment adds a new chapter to the intensifying political storm surrounding Trump’s pursuit of those he considers adversaries.

When asked about the development, Trump didn’t hold back. “I think he’s a bad guy,” he told reporters at the White House. “That’s the way it goes.”

A Pattern of Prosecutions

Bolton’s indictment follows a string of recent charges filed by the Trump Justice Department against two other prominent critics: New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey.

James, 66, was indicted on October 9 by a Virginia grand jury for alleged bank fraud and false statements linked to a property purchase in Norfolk in 2020. She dismissed the accusations as “baseless” and described them as “political retribution” by Trump — who she successfully prosecuted for financial fraud last year.

Comey, 64, also entered a not guilty plea on October 8 to charges of making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. His attorney has vowed to challenge the case, calling it a “vindictive and selective prosecution.”

Trump’s Growing Offensive Against Critics

In recent weeks, Trump has publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to act against figures he perceives as political foes, including James and Comey. Although Bolton wasn’t directly mentioned in his social media post on Truth Social, Trump has a history of hostility toward his former aide — having stripped him of his security detail shortly after taking office in January.

Bolton, a staunch critic of Iran’s regime and a known national security hawk, has faced death threats from Tehran over the years. The FBI’s investigation into him included raids on his Maryland home and Washington, D.C., office in August.

Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security advisor during his first term, fell out with the administration following the release of his tell-all memoir, “The Room Where It Happened.” The book painted an unflattering picture of Trump’s leadership, prompting the former president’s ire.

Since then, Bolton has emerged as one of Trump’s most vocal detractors, appearing regularly on television and in print to denounce him as “unfit to be president.”

Escalating Retaliation

Since returning to power in January, Trump has moved swiftly to punish perceived opponents. His administration has purged officials accused of disloyalty, targeted law firms that previously challenged him, and slashed federal funding to certain universities.

The Justice Department’s actions against James and Comey were led by Trump’s handpicked US attorney, Lindsey Halligan, following the resignation of her predecessor, who reportedly declined to press charges for lack of evidence.

Comey’s clash with Trump dates back to 2017, when the former president fired him amid an FBI probe into possible links between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Moscow — a move that triggered widespread controversy and fueled years of political division.

As the indictments mount, questions swirl over whether this marks a broader campaign of political vengeance — or a legitimate pursuit of justice. Either way, the growing list of Trump’s prosecuted critics signals that his administration is entering a turbulent and deeply polarizing phase.