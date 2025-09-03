Drunk Passenger Clashes With Crew On IndiGo Flight To Kolkata, Declared 'Unruly'

A passenger travelling on a Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight 6E 6571 from Delhi was handed over to security officials after allegedly misbehaving with cabin crew members and disturbing fellow flyers, the airline confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

According to IndiGo, the man was under the influence of alcohol and was officially declared an “unruly passenger” under aviation protocols. He was detained by security personnel after the flight landed in Kolkata, and a formal complaint was lodged with the authorities. The incident took place on September 1.

“We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 01 September 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers. In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival. A formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The airline reiterated its “zero-tolerance policy” towards abusive or disruptive conduct. “We remain committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all customers and crew,” IndiGo added.

What Happened On The Flight

According to a report by Times Of India, a fight broke out between the passenger and the crew during the flight, leading to both sides filing complaints against each other. The confrontation reportedly stemmed from chants of a religious slogan, alcohol consumption, and allegations of instigating co-passengers.

The report noted that the flight had already been stranded on the New Delhi tarmac for nearly three hours due to operational delays before takeoff — a factor that may have further heightened tensions on board.

Crew members alleged that the passenger, a lawyer seated in 31D, boarded in an intoxicated state and began urging fellow travelers to chant “Har Har Mahadev.” After takeoff, he allegedly attempted to conceal a soft drink bottle, which they claimed smelled of alcohol. When questioned, the crew said he hurriedly consumed the drink despite warnings.

Upon landing in Kolkata, he was escorted off the plane and handed over to security.

Passenger’s Counter-Claim

The accused passenger, however, has denied all wrongdoing. According to him, he greeted the crew with “Har Har Mahadev” casually and without religious intent. He further claimed he never consumed alcohol during the flight, but admitted to drinking a beer at Delhi airport before boarding, for which he says he has a receipt.

The lawyer also filed a counter-complaint, alleging harassment by the airline staff and accusing them of denying him basic services.

Civil aviation norms in India grant airlines the right to classify flyers as “unruly” if they engage in behaviour that threatens passenger safety or disturbs order on board. Depending on the severity, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) may even place such passengers on a no-fly list.