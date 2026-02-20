Big Relief For Runners: DMRC To Operate Early Trains For New Delhi Marathon 2026

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special arrangements for passengers ahead of the New Delhi Marathon 2026, with early morning services on select lines on Sunday, February 22.

In a post on X, the corporation outlined measures aimed at facilitating smooth travel for marathon participants and regular commuters.

Metro Services To Begin Early

Under the advisory, metro train services will commence from terminal stations at 3:30am on Sunday. Trains will run at intervals of 30 minutes until 6:00am.

After 6:00am, services will operate as per the regular Sunday timetable.

Lines Covered Under Special Arrangement

Early morning services will be available on the following routes:

Yellow Line: Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre, Gurugram

Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre, Gurugram Blue Line: Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali

Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali Violet Line: Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh

These corridors are expected to serve a significant number of marathon participants and associated commuters.

Other Lines To Operate As Usual

The DMRC clarified that metro services on all other lines will follow the regular Sunday schedule, with no changes announced.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and make use of the early services where applicable.

About The Event

The New Delhi Marathon is an annual running event featuring a full marathon distance, also termed the National Championship, presented by NEB Sports. The event provides runners an opportunity to compete alongside leading athletes in the country, with some performances qualifying participants to represent India.