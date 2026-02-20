Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBig Relief For Runners: DMRC To Operate Early Trains For New Delhi Marathon 2026

Big Relief For Runners: DMRC To Operate Early Trains For New Delhi Marathon 2026

In a post on X, the corporation outlined measures aimed at facilitating smooth travel for marathon participants and regular commuters.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 08:03 PM (IST)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special arrangements for passengers ahead of the New Delhi Marathon 2026, with early morning services on select lines on Sunday, February 22.

In a post on X, the corporation outlined measures aimed at facilitating smooth travel for marathon participants and regular commuters.

Metro Services To Begin Early

Under the advisory, metro train services will commence from terminal stations at 3:30am on Sunday. Trains will run at intervals of 30 minutes until 6:00am.

After 6:00am, services will operate as per the regular Sunday timetable.

Lines Covered Under Special Arrangement

Early morning services will be available on the following routes:

  • Yellow Line: Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre, Gurugram
  • Blue Line: Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali
  • Violet Line: Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh

These corridors are expected to serve a significant number of marathon participants and associated commuters.

Other Lines To Operate As Usual

The DMRC clarified that metro services on all other lines will follow the regular Sunday schedule, with no changes announced.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and make use of the early services where applicable.

About The Event

The New Delhi Marathon is an annual running event featuring a full marathon distance, also termed the National Championship, presented by NEB Sports. The event provides runners an opportunity to compete alongside leading athletes in the country, with some performances qualifying participants to represent India.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
DMRC To Operate Early Trains New Delhi Marathon 2026 Runners
