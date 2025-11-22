Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDMRC Rejects MCD’s Claims, Says Debris On MB Road Not Linked To Metro Work

DMRC Rejects MCD’s Claims, Says Debris On MB Road Not Linked To Metro Work

DMRC refuted MCD’s allegations of construction debris and pollution-control violations on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has refuted the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's allegations regarding construction-related debris on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, even as the civic body said it had found multiple violations of pollution-control norms.

An MCD official said the civic body had received several complaints and, during inspections, detected the absence of anti-smog guns, water sprinklers and dust-suppression measures.

He said 24 challans amounting to over Rs 3 lakh were issued under NGT guidelines.

The penalties were imposed only after verifying complaints and conducting on-ground checks, the official added.

In its statement on Friday, the DMRC said only 6.58 km of MB Road from Saket-G Block to Batra Hospital and from Maa Anandmayee Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur falls under its Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor work.

It said this stretch has no footpath and the area outside the paved road is kutcha terrain, while its construction activities remain largely confined to the median within barricades.

The corporation said it had reviewed the violations cited by the MCD, including inadequate dust suppression, uncovered construction material, improper barricading and poor housekeeping.

According to the DMRC, local residents and passersby routinely dump debris along the roadside due to the lack of dustbins provided by civic agencies, and this waste is not removed in time.

"Though not a contributor, being a responsible organisation, DMRC removes this roadside debris periodically," the statement said.

It said photographs attached to the MCD challans show that most of the waste is roadside debris not linked to its work.

The DMRC maintained that it follows all pollution mitigation and dust control measures under GRAP guidelines, NGT directions and environmental norms.

It said that it has deployed water sprinklers, portable mist guns and anti-smog guns, and regularly cleans barricade edges.

Construction material is kept covered, and related waste is sent to authorised plants.

The observations made by the civic body have been noted and further improvements will be undertaken, the statement added. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
MCD DMRC Construction Debris Metro Construction DMRC Clarification
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Welcomes NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Trump Welcomes Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Election 2025
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
India
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Tejas Jet Crash Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget