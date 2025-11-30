Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDMRC Completes Tunnel Construction Under Red Line Without Halting Train Services

DMRC Completes Tunnel Construction Under Red Line Without Halting Train Services

The tunnel is part of the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg extension of the Magenta Line and connects the Pulbangash and Sadar Bazar stretch.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has completed a technically challenging tunnelling task in its phase four expansion by constructing a tunnel beneath the operational Red Line at Pulbangash without disrupting train services, officials said on Sunday.

The tunnel is part of the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg extension of the Magenta Line and connects the Pulbangash and Sadar Bazar stretch.

According to the DMRC, trains on the busy Red Line continued to run throughout the operation, even as the tunnel boring machine (TBM) worked just below the elevated viaduct.

The Red Line structure at the site sits on open foundations with a balanced cantilever span, making the task particularly sensitive, it stated, adding that engineers said tunnelling below such a structure required extraordinary safety measures.

A detailed ground-strengthening plan was put in place around the existing pier, including the use of the TAM (Tube-a-Manchette) grouting technique, it said.

As part of this, 180 boreholes were created around the pier and filled with high-strength cement grout to stabilise the soil, fill voids and prevent settlement during tunnelling, the corporation said.

The DMRC also deployed an extensive set of instruments to monitor ground movement, pier behaviour and the condition of nearby buildings in real time.

The downline tunnel has now been completed, while the work on the up-line tunnel is continuing with similar precautions, it added.

The DMRC said the operation was critical as the Red Line carries nearly seven lakh passengers daily, and any disruption could have caused significant inconvenience. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro DMRC Pulbangash
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi, Mother Sonia Charged With Criminal Conspiracy In Fresh FIR
Rahul And Sonia Gandhi Charged With Criminal Conspiracy In National Herald Case
India
Cyclone Ditwah To Not Make Landfall? Here's What IMD's Latest Update Says
Cyclone Ditwah To Not Make Landfall? Here's What IMD's Latest Update Says
Cities
1 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Rams 3 Near Ambience Mall In Delhi's Vasant Kunj
1 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Rams 3 Near Ambience Mall In Delhi's Vasant Kunj
Cities
Uttarakhand Hit By 3.7-Magnitude Earthquake In Chamoli, Tremors Recorded At 5km Depth
Uttarakhand Hit By 3.7-Magnitude Earthquake In Chamoli, Tremors Recorded At 5km Depth
Advertisement

Videos

Cyclone Ditwa: Over 80 dead as Ditwa Cyclone Triggers Massive Floods, India Sends NDRF Aid
Breaking: 27-year-Old Shot Dead in Shahdara, Police Probe Mystery Attackers
Breaking: CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Meet Over Breakfast Amid Congress Power Tussle
Breaking: West Bengal tourist attacked in Nawada, police detain accused after FIR
Breaking: PM Modi attends Day 2 of DGP-IGP meet in Raipur, focus on security & Naxal threat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget