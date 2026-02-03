Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDhurandhar 2 Crew Member Booked For Flying Drone Without Permission, FIR Lodged In South Mumbai

Dhurandhar 2 Crew Member Booked For Flying Drone Without Permission, FIR Lodged In South Mumbai

Mumbai Police filed a case against "Dhurandhar 2's" location manager, Rinku Rajpal Valmiki, for unauthorised drone use in the high-security Fort area during filming with Sanjay Dutt.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai Police have registered a case against the location manager of the film Dhurandhar 2 for allegedly flying a drone without mandatory permission in the high-security Fort area of south Mumbai. The incident occurred during a film shoot involving actor Sanjay Dutt.

According to police, the FIR was registered by the MRA Marg police station on February 1 against Rinku Rajpal Valmiki under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for “wilful disobedience of lawful orders issued by public authorities.”

Drone Used Without Mandatory Clearance

As stated in the FIR, the film crew used a drone to shoot a sequence despite not having the required authorisation. Police said operating drones without prior approval is prohibited in the Fort area due to its high-security status.

Trouble began when the entire crew, including actor Sanjay Dutt, assembled at the location on February 1 for the shoot. This was the third day of the filming schedule at the site.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 First Look OUT: Ranveer Singh Shares ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Poster, Teaser Drops THIS noon

Fort Area Transformed for Film Set

Police noted that since January 30, the historic Fort precinct had been dramatically altered to resemble a bustling old street in Pakistan for the purpose of the film. The unauthorised drone activity during this shoot led to police intervention and the subsequent registration of the case.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Related Video

Political News: Lok Sabha Erupts as Opposition Protests India-US Trade Deal, NDA Defends Modi’s Victory

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a case registered against the film's location manager?

A case was registered because the location manager allegedly flew a drone without mandatory permission in the high-security Fort area during a film shoot.

What is the name of the film for which the drone was used?

The film is named Dhurandhar 2. Actor Sanjay Dutt was involved in the shoot.

Why is flying drones prohibited in the Fort area?

Operating drones without prior approval is prohibited in the Fort area due to its high-security status. The area was transformed for a film set.

What section of law was invoked against the location manager?

The location manager was booked under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for wilful disobedience of lawful orders issued by public authorities.

Published at : 03 Feb 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs: WATCH
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs
World
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
World
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
Advertisement

Videos

Political News: Lok Sabha Erupts as Opposition Protests India-US Trade Deal, NDA Defends Modi’s Victory
India-US Tariff Reduction: Details Still Awaited, Experts Warn of Exaggeration
Historic Trade Move: US Lowers Tariff on India to 18%, Markets React Positively
Political News: PM Modi hailed for firm policy stance as US cuts tariffs after India’s diplomacy
Politics News: PM Modi arrives to address NDA MPs, to be felicitated over India–US trade deal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget