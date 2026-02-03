Dhurandhar 2 Crew Member Booked For Flying Drone Without Permission, FIR Lodged In South Mumbai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mumbai Police have registered a case against the location manager of the film Dhurandhar 2 for allegedly flying a drone without mandatory permission in the high-security Fort area of south Mumbai. The incident occurred during a film shoot involving actor Sanjay Dutt.

According to police, the FIR was registered by the MRA Marg police station on February 1 against Rinku Rajpal Valmiki under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for “wilful disobedience of lawful orders issued by public authorities.”

Drone Used Without Mandatory Clearance

As stated in the FIR, the film crew used a drone to shoot a sequence despite not having the required authorisation. Police said operating drones without prior approval is prohibited in the Fort area due to its high-security status.

Trouble began when the entire crew, including actor Sanjay Dutt, assembled at the location on February 1 for the shoot. This was the third day of the filming schedule at the site.

Fort Area Transformed for Film Set

Police noted that since January 30, the historic Fort precinct had been dramatically altered to resemble a bustling old street in Pakistan for the purpose of the film. The unauthorised drone activity during this shoot led to police intervention and the subsequent registration of the case.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.