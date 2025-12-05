Panic In Jharkhand's Dhanbad After 2 Killed In Suspected Gas Leak; Dozens Hospitalised

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPanic In Jharkhand's Dhanbad After 2 Killed In Suspected Gas Leak; Dozens Hospitalised

Two dead, several ill after toxic gas leak at defunct Kenduadih coal mine in Dhanbad; teams probing source.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Panic erupted late Wednesday night after a toxic gas leak at the abandoned BCCL coal mine in Kenduadih, Dhanbad. A woman and a man succumbed to gas exposure, while more than a dozen people fell ill and were hospitalised.

Following the incident, local residents staged a massive protest and blocked the Dhanbad-Ranchi highway, demanding immediate action.

Strong Gas Smell Spreads Across Multiple Areas

The gas, described as foul-smelling, spread through Rajput Basti, Masjid Mohalla, No. 5, and surrounding localities under the Kenduadih police station jurisdiction. BCCL officials, safety officers, and police rushed to the area with gas detectors. Preliminary investigations suggest the gas may be emanating from the bushy area near the GM Guest House, though the exact type of gas has not been confirmed.

Investigation And Containment Efforts Underway

BCCL teams and local authorities are intensively working to identify the source of the leak. According to Kusunda area safety officer, the gas concentration is high, and safety measures are being reported to higher authorities. BCCL agent Lakhan Lal Baranwal confirmed that the exact location of the gas is being pinpointed and containment work will start immediately once identified. Continuous monitoring with gas detectors is ongoing.

Residents Fall Ill, Many Seek Medical Attention

Many residents complained of headaches, vomiting, and breathing difficulties. Some fainted due to gas exposure and were taken to hospitals for treatment. Tinku Ansari, a local resident, said numerous people fainted suddenly, while Mahesh Goswami reported his daughter collapsed outside their home due to the toxic gas. Several families have temporarily relocated as a precaution.

Police and Administration Respond

Kenduadih Police Station in-charge Pramod Pandey stated that the police, along with BCCL officials, are actively working to stop the leak and restore normalcy. The administration has urged the public to stay away from the affected areas and exercise caution.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Gas Leak Coal Mine Dhanbad Investigation
