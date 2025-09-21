Devotees Take Holy Dip In Ganga On Mahalaya Amavasya In Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 21 (ANI): On the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya, a large number of devotees gathered in Kolkata for a holy dip in Ganga.

They offered prayers to their forefathers and for departed family members on this Amavasya, marking the solemn ritual with devotion.

Every year, a large number of devotees take a holy dip in various rivers across the country and perform 'Pind Daan' on the last day of Pitru Paksha, also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

According to the Hindu faith, after a person's death, 'Pind Dan' done by the next generations gives their soul relief and ritualistically sends them off to a realm of peace.

Mahalaya is celebrated at the end of the month of Shradh (as per the Hindu lunar calendar) or Pitru Paksha, 16 days during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. Amavasya falls every month, but the Purattasi Mahalaya Ammavasai holds a special significance for the devotees.

Purattasi is said to be an important day for the Hindus to remember, offer prayers and get blessings from their ancestors.

The occasion is associated with different practices and rituals. Many people perform 'tarpan' on this day to offer prayers to the departed souls of their ancestors and give 'bhog' to the Brahmins, along with food and materials to the needy.

Mahalaya signifies the mythical departure of the goddess from the Himalayas to her paternal home. It is from this day that the Durga Puja fever begins. Durga Puja festivities peak on the seventh day after Mahalaya and end on the tenth day of Dashami or Dussehra.

It is a deeply-held belief that with fast and Pithur Karma Puja performed on the day of Mahalaya Amavasya, ancestors and the departed souls in a family will find peace and they will be happy and wish their family a good life.

