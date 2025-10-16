Devotee Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Visiting Bankey Bihari Temple In Vrindavan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDevotee Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Visiting Bankey Bihari Temple In Vrindavan

The devotee reportedly collapsed while exiting through Gate No. 4 of the temple, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mathura Shlok Kumar said.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 52-year-old devotee died of cardiac arrest after visiting the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kripal Singh (52), a resident of Niloha village under the Mawana police station limits in Meerut district, according to officials.

Singh reportedly collapsed while exiting through Gate No. 4 of the temple, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mathura Shlok Kumar said.

Devotee Rushed To Hospital From Temple

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by security personnel and the temple’s medical team, where doctors declared him brought dead due to cardiac arrest, the SSP added.

Family members told police that Singh had been suffering from a breathing disorder. Police reviewed CCTV footage from the temple premises and found no evidence of foul play or overcrowding behind the incident.

“The incident did not occur due to congestion inside the temple,” SSP Kumar clarified. The body has been handed over to the family, and legal formalities are being completed, police said.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
