HomeCitiesWATCH: Varanasi Gears Up For Dev Deepawali 2025, Over 10 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate The Ghats

WATCH: Varanasi Gears Up For Dev Deepawali 2025, Over 10 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate The Ghats

Over 10 lakh diyas, laser shows, and cultural events will light up Varanasi’s ghats as the city prepares for Dev Deepawali celebrations on November 5.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Preparations are in full swing across the ghats of Varanasi as the holy city readies itself to celebrate Dev Deepawali on November 5, coinciding with Kartik Purnima. The sacred event, known as the ‘Diwali of the Gods’, will see millions of earthen lamps lighting up the banks of the Ganga River, creating a breathtaking spiritual spectacle.

Sushant Mishra, the organiser of the Ganga Maha Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, shared details of the preparations. “At Dashashwamedh Ghat, Ganga Seva Nidhi organises Maha Aarti of Goddess Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat, which happens once a year....is performed by twenty-one Brahmins and forty-two dev kanayas... The ghat is being decorated with approximately twenty-one quintals of flower garlands, and fifty-one thousand lamps will be lit,” Mishra told ANI.

ALSO READ: Dev Diwali 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals, And More

Ghats To Glow With Over 10 Lakh Diyas

The Varanasi Divisional Commissioner, S. Rajalingam, revealed that this year’s celebrations will also feature a laser show and cultural performances at Raj Ghat. “People have already started looking forward to it. This year too, Dev Deepavali will be organised... There will also be a laser show here like last year... There will be a performance at Raj Ghat... There are many artists in it... We have also held meetings with committees...” Rajalingam said.

More than 10 lakh diyas will illuminate the crescent-shaped ghats of Kashi, including one lakh eco-friendly lamps crafted from cow dung, blending sustainability with spirituality. Devotees and tourists from across the world are expected to witness this once-in-a-lifetime sight as Varanasi glows brighter than ever.

Cultural Performances Add To Festive Spirit

Alongside Dev Deepawali, the Ganga Mahotsav will be held from November 1 to 4, showcasing the talents of renowned artists such as Pandit Mata Prasad Mishra, Pandit Ravishankar Mishra, Padmashree Geeta Chandran, Vidushi Kavita Dwivedi, Padmashree Malini Awasthi, and Hansraj Raghuvanshi, among others.

The festival will feature daily performances and inaugurations by dignitaries, adding a vibrant cultural touch to the spiritual celebrations. As lakhs of diyas light up the Ganga, Varanasi will once again reaffirm its title as the spiritual capital of India.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kartik Purnima VARANASI Dev Deepawali 2025
Read more
