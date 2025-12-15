Taj Mahal 'Disappears' As Dense Fog Blankets Agra: WATCH

As north India continues to grapple with air pollution amid dipping temperatures, a thick layer of smog engulfed Agra on Monday. Due to this, the iconic Taj Mahal disappeared under the dense fog blanket, making it impossible for people to see it.

Visuals showed the monument shrouded in dense fog as cold wave continued to grip the city.

"It is too cold, and due to the dense fog, even the Taj Mahal is not visible... The fog is so thick that even vehicles are not clearly visible," a local told ANI.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: The Taj Mahal disappears as the dense fog covers the city.



(Visuals from Taj View Point)

Dense fog also engulfed Prayagraj on Monday morning as cold wave gripped Uttar Pradesh. Visuals from Moradabad also showed the city covered in a thick layer of fog.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Cold wave and a thick layer of fog engulf the city of Prayagraj this morning.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Agra 192 at 9 AM, which falls under the 'moderate' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board. Out of the six active stations in Agra, Manoharpur, Sector-3B Avas Vikas Colony, and Shastripuram recorded 'moderate' pollution levels, while air quality was 'poor' in Sanjay Palace, Rohta, and Shahjahan Garden.

Meanwhile, Delhi continues to grapple with 'severe plus' air quality, with AQI readings touching 500 at several stations. As of 9 AM, the AQI in the national capital stood at 450 with just three stations in the 'very poor' category. The air quality at the remaining 37 stations ranged from 'severe' to 'severe plus,' with Rohini and Wazirpur seeing 500 AQI levels.