Dengue Cases In Patna Rise To 312, Students Worst-Hit

HomeCitiesDengue Cases In Patna Rise To 312, Students Worst-Hit

Dengue cases in Patna reached 312, primarily affecting those aged 14-34. This comes in the wake of rainfall-induced waterlogging, especially in schools, fuelling mosquito breeding.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 07:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dengue infections continue to climb in Patna district, with 12 new cases reported on Tuesday, taking the total count to 312. According to the health department, eight of the new patients are between 14 and 34 years old. Experts warn that continuous rainfall has left stagnant water in several areas, creating ideal conditions for mosquito breeding.

Schoolchildren Face Higher Risk

Health officials have raised concerns that schoolchildren are particularly vulnerable. Waterlogging inside government and private school premises has increased the risk of mosquito bites during morning prayers, sports activities, and class movements.

Hotspots Identified

Authorities have stepped up surveillance and prevention drives in several localities, including Kankarbagh (Postal Park and Yogipur), Patna City, Boring Canal Road, Jakkanpur, Digha, Gola Road, Jaganpura, Patliputra, Phulwarisharif, and Danapur. Source reduction, awareness campaigns, and fogging operations are being intensified in these zones.

Most Cases in 14-34 Age Group

A large share of recent cases has been reported in the 14-34 age bracket. Doctors say this group, especially school and college students, is being hit harder as rainwater continues to collect in and around campuses, creating breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Health Department Issues Advisory

Civil Surgeon Dr. Avinash Kumar Singh has urged people to stay alert. He advised households and schools to prevent waterlogging, replace water in coolers, drums, and pots every 3-4 days, wear full-sleeved clothing, and use mosquito repellents or nets. Anyone experiencing fever, body aches, pain behind the eyes, or rashes should get tested immediately.

