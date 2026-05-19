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HomeCitiesDelhi Weather: Yellow Alert Issued For Heatwave, NCR Experiences Warm Morning

Delhi Weather: Yellow Alert Issued For Heatwave, NCR Experiences Warm Morning

A 'yellow' alert stands for "be updated", while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 May 2026 11:03 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Delhi experienced a warm Tuesday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius while the weather office issued a 'yellow' alert for heatwave conditions, with isolated places in the city likely to reel under intense heat during the day.

A 'yellow' alert stands for "be updated", while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius. Isolated places in the city are likely to reel under heatwave-like conditions during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Among the weather stations, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above normal.

Palam recorded 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.0 notch above normal; Lodhi Road 27.0 degrees Celsius, 3.0 notches above normal; Ridge 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above normal; and Ayanagar 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notch above normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 189 in the 'moderate' category at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 19 May 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
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