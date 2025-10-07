Overnight Rain Brings Chill In Delhi Air, But Will It Last? Check This Week's Forecast

Delhi woke up to a nip in the air on Tuesday after overnight rain, which continued to lash the city through the early hours today. The brief spell of showers pushed temperatures down, giving residents an early taste of winter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of more rain and cloudy conditions across the national capital.

According to the nowcast on IMD's website posted at around 5:00 AM on Tuesday, all districts of Delhi were under an orange alert. Additionally, the adjoining cities of Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad, and Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad were also placed under an orange and yellow warning, respectively.

The weather department stated that Delhi experienced light to moderate rain at many places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, the showers were triggered by a western disturbance affecting the northern plains.

Delhi Weather Forecast For Today

According to the IMD nowcast, thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, and North Delhi on Tuesday.

"Light Rain/ Light Thunderstorm with Lightning (wind speed 30-40 kmph) very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, South Delhi, South West Delhi," it added.

The weather departjment has forecast that on Tuesday, Delhi’s minimum temperature will remain close to normal, while the maximum is expected to be 1–2°C above the seasonal average. In the morning, surface winds from the north-northeast are likely to blow at speeds of up to 15 kmph.



By afternoon, light easterly winds, below 10 kmph, are expected to prevail, gradually shifting to the southeast and weakening further to under 8 kmph by evening and night.

Delhi Rain Forecast This Week

Delhi is likely to have a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday, with maximum temperature ranging between 31–33°C and minimum between 20–22°C, both near normal. Morning winds will blow from the northeast at 5–10 kmph, strengthening to 10–15 kmph from the northwest by afternoon and remaining steady through the evening and night, the IMD said.

The city is likely to experience a mainly clear sky on Thursday, with temperatures similar to Wednesday, a maximum of 31–33°C, and a minimum of 20–22°C. Winds will blow from the northwest at 5–10 kmph in the morning, increasing to 10–15 kmph during the afternoon and persisting at the same speed and direction through the evening and night, according to the IMD.

(With inputs from agencies)