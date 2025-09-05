No Respite For Delhiites As IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Amid Flood, Waterlogging Woes

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNo Respite For Delhiites As IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Amid Flood, Waterlogging Woes

Delhi residents can expect no immediate relief from persistent flooding, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Delhiites might not get respite from rain soon, as the India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy showers in the national capital for Friday amid flood and waterlogging woes. 

"Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur ata  few places in Delhi," said the weather department in its forecast.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall spell accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi including Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Azadpur, Delhi University, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Rajouri Garden, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Budha Jayanti Park, Rajeev Chowk, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, Defence Colony, Vasant Kunj, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, and Deramandi, as per the IMD.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Delhi Weather IMD Delhi Floods Delhi Rain News
