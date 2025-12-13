Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A video shared by a Delhi University student alleging sexual harassment by a professor and head of department has sparked widespread concern across the campus and on social media, once again putting the spotlight on student safety at the institution. The video, which has gone viral, features the student accusing the senior faculty member of serious misconduct. She also claims that she faced administrative pressure and injustice after raising her concerns.

ABVP Calls For Transparency In Inquiry

The allegations have triggered intense discussion among students and renewed questions about the university’s internal grievance redressal mechanisms and the safety of women on campus. Taking note of the incident, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called for an impartial, transparent and independent inquiry into the matter.

The student organisation said a fair investigation is essential not only to ensure justice for the complainant but also to protect the credibility of Delhi University. ABVP said the allegations circulating on social media cannot be dismissed lightly and must be examined thoroughly and in accordance with the law. It stressed that a clear, unbiased probe is necessary to prevent misinformation and speculation from taking hold.

Safety Of Woman Non-Negotiable

Raising concerns over the university’s reputation, the organisation said repeated incidents of this nature have begun to erode public trust in Delhi University. Such cases, it added, create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among students and their families, particularly women.“The safety, dignity and rights of girl students are non-negotiable,” ABVP said, urging the university administration to act with sensitivity and institutional responsibility in dealing with the case.

Reacting strongly, ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said the organisation remains committed to safeguarding the interests of students. “We demand that the university administration, in coordination with the relevant authorities, conduct a fair and transparent investigation so that the truth comes out and the confidence of students and parents is upheld,” he said.

Credible Inquiry Will Prevent Future Incidents

Sharma added that a credible inquiry would not only address the present allegations but also help prevent similar incidents in the future, ensuring a safer and more supportive academic environment. He reiterated that the student council stands by constitutional values, justice and the dignity of the institution, and expects a prompt and unbiased resolution.

As the video continues to circulate online, pressure is mounting on the university administration to respond swiftly and transparently, with student groups closely watching how the matter is handled in the days ahead.