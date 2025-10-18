Delhi University Student Slaps Professor: 'I Got Angry Over His Smirking, Verbal Abuse'

A tense confrontation at Delhi’s Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College on Thursday has ignited widespread outrage after professor Sujit Kumar was allegedly slapped by Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) joint secretary and ABVP member Deepika Jha during a disciplinary committee meeting. The incident unfolded in the presence of Delhi Police personnel, prompting the university to set up an inquiry committee.

A senior police officer confirmed that a formal complaint has been filed and is under investigation. “We received the complaint late evening. Investigators have reviewed the video and are now obtaining CCTV footage. The matter is being thoroughly inquired into,” the officer said.

Student Claims She Reacted to Misbehavior

Deepika Jha admitted to slapping Kumar but framed it as a response to verbal abuse and inappropriate conduct. Speaking to HT, she said, “During the interaction, when I told him I had seen him smoking in public, which does not set a good example for students, he verbally abused me.”

She added that Kumar had been “staring” at her and “smirking” despite her discomfort. “It was only after his verbal abuse that I slapped him,” she said, acknowledging she should not have resorted to physical action.

On Friday morning, Jha released an apology video, claiming Kumar had “threatened and stared at her in front of police” and was allegedly inebriated. “After seeing all this, I felt angry and raised my hand. I regret the incident and apologise to the teachers’ community. It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” she said.

Professor Disputes Student’s Version

Professor Kumar, however, painted a different picture, alleging that ABVP members barged into the meeting uninvited. He said the confrontation followed an oath-taking ceremony at the college, during which some students allegedly attacked the elected college president.

“Our college students do not vote for DUSU but have a college student council. Three posts were unopposed and occupied by ABVP members. An NSUI candidate won the president post,” Kumar explained.

#WATCH | Delhi: On being slapped by DUSU Joint Secretary, Professor Sujeet Kumar says, "...I am the convener of the discipline committee in my college and it is my responsibility to maintain law and order in college... The day before yesterday, we had a fresher's function at our… pic.twitter.com/2scFkzg3kx — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

He added that around a month ago, the same NSUI student was attacked by ABVP members for contesting the post. “We had video evidence and suspended three ABVP-affiliated students until September 30. On Wednesday, during the event, one of the suspended students assaulted the NSUI student in front of me and other committee members,” Kumar alleged.

The professor claimed ABVP members sided with the students involved in the scuffle, and he was subsequently pressured to resign. “Then, a student named Deepika came and slapped me, as seen in the video,” he told ANI.

Disciplinary Meeting Turned Violent

The meeting chaired by Kumar was convened to address the recent violence involving ABVP members, according to the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF).

A 32-second video, reportedly from CCTV footage, shows Kumar seated on a sofa next to Jha with several unidentified individuals and four police officers present. As the discussion escalates, Jha appears to stand and slap Kumar. A female police officer intervenes, seating Jha away, while an unidentified man pushes Kumar back into his seat. ABP LIVE English could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Hello legends



The @DUSUofficial JS has slapped a professor in the department of commerce, Bhim Rao Ambedkar College.



Student Politics needs a change.



Please I hope this gets traction.#DU #delhiuniversity #Delhi pic.twitter.com/XAlNOzSm6b — Vijaygarv (@TheVijaygarv) October 16, 2025

Delhi University Sets Up Inquiry

In response, Delhi University has formed a six-member inquiry committee, chaired by Professor Neeta Sehgal from the Department of Zoology. The panel is tasked with investigating the assault and submitting a factual report within two weeks, as directed by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

The incident has drawn strong reactions from teachers and students alike. The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) staged a protest on the north campus on Friday. Student organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), have condemned the incident and urged the university to hold all parties accountable.