CM Rekha Gupta Says Union Budget Supercharges Delhi Infrastructure With Higher SASCI Support

HomeCitiesCM Rekha Gupta Says Union Budget Supercharges Delhi Infrastructure With Higher SASCI Support

Union Budget 2026–27 boosts Delhi as SASCI funding doubles, easing infrastructure push. he Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what she described as a balanced budget.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 12:17 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the Union Budget 2026–27 marks a decisive shift in Delhi’s development trajectory, with a sharp rise in Central assistance under the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment (SASCI) giving the Capital greater fiscal space to accelerate infrastructure projects. Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister said the expansion of SASCI from ₹1.5 lakh crore to ₹2 lakh crore nationally would directly benefit Union Territories with legislatures, including Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir. She noted that Central capital transfers to these UTs have more than doubled from ₹6,275 crore to ₹15,380 crore.

Interest-Free Loans Power Delhi Projects

“SASCI funding for the three Union Territories has nearly doubled. Delhi will seek to derive maximum benefit from this assistance to fast-track roads, flyovers, buses, water supply and sewerage projects without burdening the state budget,” CM Rekha Gupta said. Under SASCI, the Centre provides 50-year interest-free loans for capital works such as roads, bridges and hospital infrastructure. Delhi received ₹825 crore under the scheme in the current financial year, which was utilised for projects including Delhi Metro Phase IV and road and drain upgrades.

Centre Backing Strengthens Delhi Development

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what she described as a balanced and forward-looking Budget, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for aligning economic growth with social priorities. She also acknowledged Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s continued support on matters related to Delhi’s security and administration. Highlighting direct Central assistance of ₹1,348 crore for infrastructure and water projects, CM Gupta said initiatives like the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant would help improve water supply and pressure in older parts of the city.

Budget Boosts EV, AVGC, Police

She welcomed Budget announcements related to electric vehicles, solar infrastructure, education, and the Orange Economy, particularly the focus on Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC). The Centre’s proposal to establish content creation labs in schools and colleges would open new employment avenues for Delhi’s youth, she said. The Chief Minister also underlined that the ₹12,503 crore allocation for Delhi Police in 2026–27 is fully borne by the Centre, allowing the Delhi government to channel more resources into education, health, roads and welfare schemes.

Capital Spend Spurs Jobs, Growth

Referring to the national capital expenditure increase to ₹12.2 lakh crore, she said the Budget would spur construction activity, job creation and economic momentum, with Delhi among the key beneficiaries. CM Gupta said special focus on women and youth, support for small businesses through a ₹10,000 crore fund, and proposals such as the Delhi–Varanasi high-speed rail corridor would further strengthen Delhi’s role as a major economic and transport hub.

Concluding, she said the Union Budget reflects sustained Centre–Delhi coordination and reaffirmed the Delhi government’s commitment to ensure time-bound implementation so that benefits reach citizens on the ground.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the Union Budget 2026-27 benefit Delhi's infrastructure development?

The budget increases Central assistance under SASCI, providing Delhi with greater fiscal space to accelerate infrastructure projects like roads, flyovers, and water supply without straining the state budget.

What is SASCI and how has it changed?

SASCI is the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment, which provides 50-year interest-free loans for capital works. Nationally, it has expanded from ₹1.5 lakh crore to ₹2 lakh crore, with capital transfers to UTs like Delhi more than doubling.

What specific projects in Delhi have benefited from SASCI funding?

In the current financial year, Delhi received ₹825 crore under SASCI for projects including Delhi Metro Phase IV and road and drain upgrades. Future projects like the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant will also be supported.

How does the budget address job creation and economic growth in Delhi?

The budget's increased capital expenditure, focus on electric vehicles, solar infrastructure, and the Orange Economy, particularly AVGC, are expected to spur construction activity, job creation, and economic momentum in Delhi.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Budget Rekha Gupta Union Budget 2026 Rekha Gupta Statement
