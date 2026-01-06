Two Shooters Injured After Encounter In Delhi’s Dwarka; 69 Rounds Fired

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTwo Shooters Injured After Encounter In Delhi’s Dwarka; 69 Rounds Fired

Two shooters were injured and arrested after a brief encounter with Delhi Police in Dwarka, linked to the Aya Nagar firing case involving 69 rounds.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 10:59 AM (IST)

Two suspected shooters were injured and arrested following a brief encounter with Delhi Police’s Crime Branch in the Dwarka area on Tuesday morning, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the Aya Nagar firing case in which as many as 69 rounds were allegedly fired.

Encounter Leads To Arrests In Aya Nagar Case

According to Delhi Police, the exchange of fire took place during an operation carried out by the Crime Branch after specific intelligence inputs about the movement of suspects linked to the Aya Nagar shooting, as per ANI. The encounter was described as swift and controlled, with officers acting decisively to prevent any civilian harm.

During the exchange, both suspects sustained gunshot injuries to their legs. Police officials said the shooters were immediately overpowered and taken into custody at the spot. Medical assistance was promptly arranged, and the injured men were shifted to a hospital for treatment under police supervision.

Investigators confirmed that the arrested men are directly linked to the Aya Nagar firing incident, which had triggered alarm due to the unusually high number of rounds discharged. 

Recent Gurgaon Encounter Highlights Regional Threat

The Dwarka operation comes close on the heels of another armed confrontation reported from Gurgaon on Sunday. In that incident, a joint team from the Sector-40 Crime Branch and the Punhana unit in Mewat intercepted a wanted interstate criminal on the Sohna–Gurgaon road.

The suspect, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police team. Authorities said the accused had been involved in multiple criminal cases across states, underlining the growing challenge posed by mobile and well-armed offenders in the Delhi-NCR region.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
DELHI
