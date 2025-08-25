Delhi Traffic: Delhiites heading out on Monday may have to battle long jams near the Tis Hazari Courts Complex as lawyers continue their strike, prompting the city’s traffic police to roll out diversions across several key corridors. The protest, which stems from a notification issued recently by Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena, is expected to slow down movement from 10 AM onwards.

Commuters Asked to Rely on Metro

Authorities have appealed to motorists to rethink their travel schedules. The advisory posted on X clearly stated, “In connection with the protest at Tis Hazari Courts on 25.08.2025 from 10 AM onwards, traffic in the surrounding areas will remain affected. Plan your journey in advance, avoid the mentioned stretches, use alternate routes or prefer Metro. Follow diversion signs & instructions of traffic personnel.”

Traffic Advisory



Metro connectivity, officials suggested, may offer the smoothest ride as several arterial roads will remain clogged through the day.

Stretches to Steer Clear Of

Major trouble spots will include Ring Road, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Rajpur Road, Shamnath Marg, Lothian Road, Kacheri Road, Zorawar Singh Marg and Hamilton Road.

No U-turns will be allowed under Yudhister Setu, a move that could intensify snarls for those trying to access the court complex directly.

Where the Traffic Will Move Instead

The traffic police have chalked out alternate pathways to ease congestion: vehicles from Shastri Park will be pushed towards Outer Ring Road via Yudhister Setu, while those approaching from ISBT Kashmiri Gate will be turned towards Chandgiram Akhara. Traffic from Lothian Road and Khoya Mandi will be filtered onto Boulevard Road. Nicholson Marg and Mori Gate vehicles will need to take Kacheri Road.

Other changes include diversions from Rajpur Road, Rajniwas Marg and Chauburja Marg through MCD Chowk to Dr Kanwal Marg. The advisory also added, “Traffic from Lala Jagannath Marg and Roshnara Road will be diverted from Baraf Khana Chowk to Dr. Karnwal Marg.”

Extra Restrictions Across the Capital

Interestingly, the Tis Hazari demonstration coincides with other scheduled events, prompting citywide curbs on parking and movement. Vehicles will not be allowed to stop or park on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, Kautilya Marg and surrounding lanes. Diversions are also planned at Vande Matram Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg T-point near RML Hospital, under Moti Bagh Flyover and the Yashwant Palace Roundabout.

For those navigating the city on Monday, patience may be the only fuel that matters. The best advice: leave early, rely on Metro where possible, and be ready for longer-than-usual commutes.