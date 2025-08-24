'India Must Take It Seriously': Nikki Haley Warns New Delhi Over Russian Oil Trade

Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley has cautioned India to take Donald Trump’s concerns over Russian oil imports “seriously” and to work with the White House on a resolution “sooner rather than later.”

Haley, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, stressed that decades of goodwill between the two democracies provide a foundation to overcome the current strain in bilateral ties.

“India must take Trump’s point over Russian oil seriously and work with the White House to find a solution. The sooner the better,” she wrote in a post on X on Sunday. “Decades of friendship and good will between the world’s two largest democracies provide a solid basis to move past the current turbulence. Navigating issues like trade disagreements and Russian oil imports demands hard dialogue.”

Shared Focus on China

Haley, who served as US Ambassador to the United Nations during Trump’s first term, underlined that Washington and New Delhi should not lose sight of their larger strategic goals.

“But we should not lose sight of what matters most: our shared goals. To face China, the United States must have a friend in India,” she added.

Her remarks follow a recent Newsweek op-ed in which she warned that US-India ties were “near a breaking point.” She argued it was critical to restore relations if Washington hoped to counter Beijing’s global ambitions. Haley emphasised that India should not be treated as an adversary like China, warning the Trump administration against allowing disputes over tariffs or America’s role in India-Pakistan relations to damage a crucial partnership.

Tariffs Escalate Tensions

Relations between Washington and New Delhi have grown tense in recent weeks after the Trump administration imposed secondary tariffs on India over its continued purchases of Russian oil. The duties — which now exceed 50 per cent on some exports — are among the highest levied by Trump in his latest trade measures, apart from those targeting Brazil.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from New Delhi, with the Indian government calling the tariffs “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.” Sectors such as textiles and marine exports are expected to be hit hard.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also delivered a strong response, vowing that India would never compromise on the interests of its farmers and fishermen. “I know I will have to pay the price, but I am ready to do it for our farmers,” Modi said.

The sharp exchange underscores the fragile state of ties between the two countries at a time when both are seen as critical partners in countering China’s rise.