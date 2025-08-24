Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWATCH: Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Stunning Visuals Of Hyderabad, Bengaluru From Space

WATCH: Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Stunning Visuals Of Hyderabad, Bengaluru From Space

Shukla, once shy, credited the IAF for his transformation and recounted his unexpected journey from a civilian background to the NDA.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian Air Force's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared some stunning visuals of Hyderabad and Bengaluru, captured during his odyssey to the International Space Station. 

On Sunday, the second Indian astronaut to travel to space was felicitated along with three other chosen Gaganyaan astronauts by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Air Force Auditorium in Subroto Park in New Delhi. 

During the event, Shukla, who goes by the callsign 'Shux', shared the challenges he faced while being part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

He also shared the work he did there and the visuals he captured as he flew over the Indian cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad. 

'Grew As Shy Person' 

Addressing the event, Shukla said he grew as a "shy and reserved" person, hearing stories of the 1984 spaceflight of Rakesh Sharma in his childhood days.

"I grew up as a shy and reserved person. We used to hear stories of the spaceflight of Rakesh Sharma in our childhood days," he said.

He credited the IAF for the transformation in him, saying the "IAF in general, and cockpit in particular", have been "great teachers" in his life.

Shukla, turning 40 in less than two months, had a humble beginnin,g who entered the IAF with a complete civilian background. 

"Initially, I did not intend to join the defence (force), but I did. I filled up a form which my friend had bought, and eventually one thing led to another, and I landed up at the NDA (National Defence Academy)," he recalled in his address. 

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubhanshu Shukla
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mother-In-Law Arrested In Noida Dowry Death Case, Accused Husband Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody
Mother-In-Law Arrested In Noida Dowry Death Case, Accused Husband Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody
India
Watch: First Glimpse Of Mumbai’s Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Watch: First Glimpse Of Mumbai’s Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Cities
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Cities
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget