WATCH: Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Stunning Visuals Of Hyderabad, Bengaluru From Space

Indian Air Force's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared some stunning visuals of Hyderabad and Bengaluru, captured during his odyssey to the International Space Station.

On Sunday, the second Indian astronaut to travel to space was felicitated along with three other chosen Gaganyaan astronauts by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Air Force Auditorium in Subroto Park in New Delhi.

During the event, Shukla, who goes by the callsign 'Shux', shared the challenges he faced while being part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

He also shared the work he did there and the visuals he captured as he flew over the Indian cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

'Grew As Shy Person'

Addressing the event, Shukla said he grew as a "shy and reserved" person, hearing stories of the 1984 spaceflight of Rakesh Sharma in his childhood days.

"I grew up as a shy and reserved person. We used to hear stories of the spaceflight of Rakesh Sharma in our childhood days," he said.

He credited the IAF for the transformation in him, saying the "IAF in general, and cockpit in particular", have been "great teachers" in his life.

Shukla, turning 40 in less than two months, had a humble beginnin,g who entered the IAF with a complete civilian background.

"Initially, I did not intend to join the defence (force), but I did. I filled up a form which my friend had bought, and eventually one thing led to another, and I landed up at the NDA (National Defence Academy)," he recalled in his address.