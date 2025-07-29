A torrential downpour on Tuesday morning turned the capital and its surrounding NCR areas into a scene of chaos, bringing daily life to a crawl. The spell of rain, while offering much-needed respite from the heat, led to extensive waterlogging and massive traffic jams across key roads and intersections. Office-goers and students were left stranded as vehicles inched forward through flooded streets, turning the morning rush into an ordeal for thousands.

Waterlogged Roads, Stranded Commuters

Several major roads in Delhi, including the busy NH-48 stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Rajouri Garden towards Gurugram, were clogged with traffic. Visuals from Connaught Place, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Panchkuian Road captured long queues of vehicles struggling to wade through accumulated water.

#WATCH | Waterlogging in parts of Connaught Place following a spell of heavy rain in Delhi pic.twitter.com/R75XowMUUp — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

Areas like Moti Bagh, Pul Prahladpur, Mukherjee Nagar, Talkatora Road, and Rohini faced particularly severe flooding during peak commuting hours. Social media was flooded with pictures and videos showing commuters navigating knee-deep water and stalled traffic.

More Rain Forecast, Red Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for several parts of the city and a red alert for areas in eastern NCR It has warned the residents of more intense rainfall through August 3. Key zones such as Mungeshpur, Najafgarh, Jafarpur, DU North Campus, Pitampura, Ridge, Red Fort/Rajghat, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pusa, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, and Ayanagar are all on high alert.

Meteorologists have predicted moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds blowing at 30–40 kmph, for the next few days. Despite the deluge, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “satisfactory” category with an AQI of 87 at 9 a.m., as per CPCB data.