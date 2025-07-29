Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi-NCR Rains: Heavy Showers Bring Traffic To A Standstill As IMD Issues Red Alert

Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy Showers Bring Traffic To A Standstill As IMD Issues Red Alert

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR, flooding key roads and causing massive traffic jams. IMD has issued red and orange alerts with more showers expected till August 3.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 12:28 PM (IST)

A torrential downpour on Tuesday morning turned the capital and its surrounding NCR areas into a scene of chaos, bringing daily life to a crawl. The spell of rain, while offering much-needed respite from the heat, led to extensive waterlogging and massive traffic jams across key roads and intersections. Office-goers and students were left stranded as vehicles inched forward through flooded streets, turning the morning rush into an ordeal for thousands.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Triggers Waterlogging And Traffic Snarls

Waterlogged Roads, Stranded Commuters

Several major roads in Delhi, including the busy NH-48 stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Rajouri Garden towards Gurugram, were clogged with traffic. Visuals from Connaught Place, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Panchkuian Road captured long queues of vehicles struggling to wade through accumulated water.

Areas like Moti Bagh, Pul Prahladpur, Mukherjee Nagar, Talkatora Road, and Rohini faced particularly severe flooding during peak commuting hours. Social media was flooded with pictures and videos showing commuters navigating knee-deep water and stalled traffic.

More Rain Forecast, Red Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for several parts of the city and a red alert for areas in eastern NCR It has warned the residents of more intense rainfall through August 3. Key zones such as Mungeshpur, Najafgarh, Jafarpur, DU North Campus, Pitampura, Ridge, Red Fort/Rajghat, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pusa, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, and Ayanagar are all on high alert.

Meteorologists have predicted moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds blowing at 30–40 kmph, for the next few days. Despite the deluge, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “satisfactory” category with an AQI of 87 at 9 a.m., as per CPCB data.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Update IMD Weather Forecast Delhi Traffic Jams Delhi NCR Rains Delhi Red Alert
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
India
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
Advertisement

Videos

Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Patna Submerged After Heavy Rainfall, Kankarbagh Waterlogged; Civic Claims Fall Flat Again
Rajnath Singh Calls Operation Sindoor Historic, Slams Doubts Over India’s Military Resolve
Monsoon Wreaks Havoc In Bihar: Patna Waterlogged, Nawada School Turns Into Flooded Jail
Parliament Debate On Operation Sindoor Continues Today; PM Modi To Deliver Closing Speech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget