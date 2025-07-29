Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Triggers Waterlogging And Traffic Snarls

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other areas of the National Capital Region on Tuesday, April 29. The heavy showers triggered waterlogging in several areas of Delhi-NCR. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intense to very intense spells of rain are very likely to continue over the next 1-2 hours.

#WeatherUpdate: Intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to continue over many parts of Delhi & NCR during 1-2 Hrs.@Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/PlytDDSnqR July 29, 2025

Visuals from areas such as ITO crossing, Panchkuian Road, and Noida showed waterlogging and traffic snarls on many stretches.

#WATCH | Heavy rain triggers waterlogging at Delhi's Panchkuian Road, commuters face trouble pic.twitter.com/pNIDQMkpOX — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

The rain has been continuing since Monday night. The incessant rain created problems for commuters, especially officegoers and students.

The IMD's forecast for the day read: "Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain at most places and heavy rain at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning, is likely to occur over Delhi today."

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Moti Bagh) pic.twitter.com/HEQmIpso4l — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

The gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi, as per Air India.

India Braces For A Week Of Wet Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain across large parts of the country until at least August 4. The alert spans virtually every region, from the hills of Himachal to the coasts of Kerala, with varying intensity.

Here’s what to expect:

Northwest India

On July 29, expect extremely heavy rainfall in East Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana will also see strong showers. The IMD has flagged these areas for potential flooding and disruptions.

West India

Rain will hit parts of Konkan and Gujarat on July 29, with lighter but persistent showers expected through the week.

Northeast and East-Central India

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are in for heavy to very heavy rain. Meanwhile, states like Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are likely to see isolated but intense downpours along with thunderstorms.

Southern Peninsula

Kerala and coastal Karnataka are bracing for heavy rain and winds of 40-50 kmph between July 29 and 30. The rest of South India can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms over the coming days.