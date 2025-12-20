Relief From Traffic Challans? Delhi Plans Amnesty Scheme To Cancel All Pending Fines

The Delhi government is considering a major relief measure for motorists by waiving all pending traffic challans across the national capital, sources said. The proposed move is part of an amnesty scheme that could offer one-time relief to vehicle owners burdened with unpaid fines.

According to officials, the scheme would cover challans issued by both the Delhi Police and the enforcement department. The proposal is aimed at clearing the backlog of pending penalties and providing immediate relief to residents.

Proposal sent to LG, cabinet approval next

Sources said the file related to the amnesty scheme has already been sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. Once clearance is received, the Delhi government is expected to place the proposal before the Cabinet for final approval.

Scheme may be announced soon

If cleared by the Cabinet, the scheme could be rolled out in the coming days. Officials indicated that the government is keen to move quickly, raising expectations that an official announcement may be made soon.