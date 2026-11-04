Supreme Court Raps BMC, Now Standing Committee Chief Orders Suspension Of Guilty Officials

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court reprimanded BMC over Borivali bus depot encroachments.

Court withheld commissioner's salary, fined BMC, issued contempt.

BMC Standing Committee chairman demanded immediate suspension of officials.

The Supreme Court's strong reprimand to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and the civic administration has now sparked repercussions within the civic body's Standing Committee.

Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde has called for action against the officials found responsible in the matter. He has directed that the guilty officials be suspended immediately.

All eyes are now on whether the BMC administration will actually initiate suspension proceedings against the officials following the Supreme Court's reprimand.

Supreme Court Takes Strict Action Against BMC, Commissioner Ashwini Bhide

The Supreme Court had strongly reprimanded the BMC and its commissioner, Ashwini Bhide, over the failure to remove encroachments from land reserved for a BEST bus depot in Borivali.

The court's directions included:

Withholding the salaries of BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and her personal staff.

Imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the BMC.

Issuing a contempt notice to the commissioner and seeking her response.

Warning of strict action against officials for failing to comply with the order to remove the encroachments.

Why Did The Supreme Court Reprimand BMC?

The Supreme Court took a strict view of the matter because the BMC had failed to remove encroachments from the BEST bus depot land within the stipulated time, despite repeated directions from the court.

Following the court's reprimand, the matter has now reached the BMC Standing Committee, with its chairman directing the suspension of the officials found responsible.