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English NewsCitiesSupreme Court Raps BMC, Now Standing Committee Chief Orders Suspension Of Guilty Officials

Supreme Court Raps BMC, Now Standing Committee Chief Orders Suspension Of Guilty Officials

All eyes are now on whether the BMC administration will actually initiate suspension proceedings against the officials following the Supreme Court's reprimand.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 10:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court reprimanded BMC over Borivali bus depot encroachments.
  • Court withheld commissioner's salary, fined BMC, issued contempt.
  • BMC Standing Committee chairman demanded immediate suspension of officials.

The Supreme Court's strong reprimand to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and the civic administration has now sparked repercussions within the civic body's Standing Committee.

Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde has called for action against the officials found responsible in the matter. He has directed that the guilty officials be suspended immediately.

All eyes are now on whether the BMC administration will actually initiate suspension proceedings against the officials following the Supreme Court's reprimand.

Supreme Court Takes Strict Action Against BMC, Commissioner Ashwini Bhide

The Supreme Court had strongly reprimanded the BMC and its commissioner, Ashwini Bhide, over the failure to remove encroachments from land reserved for a BEST bus depot in Borivali.

The court's directions included:

  • Withholding the salaries of BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and her personal staff.

  • Imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the BMC.

  • Issuing a contempt notice to the commissioner and seeking her response.

  • Warning of strict action against officials for failing to comply with the order to remove the encroachments.

Why Did The Supreme Court Reprimand BMC?

The Supreme Court took a strict view of the matter because the BMC had failed to remove encroachments from the BEST bus depot land within the stipulated time, despite repeated directions from the court.

Following the court's reprimand, the matter has now reached the BMC Standing Committee, with its chairman directing the suspension of the officials found responsible.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Supreme Court reprimand the BMC?

The Supreme Court reprimanded the BMC for failing to remove encroachments from land reserved for a BEST bus depot in Borivali, despite repeated court directions.

What actions did the Supreme Court take against the BMC?

The Supreme Court ordered withholding salaries of Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and her staff, imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine, and issued a contempt notice to the commissioner.

What repercussions have occurred within the BMC?

Following the reprimand, the Standing Committee chairman has directed the immediate suspension of officials found responsible in the matter.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 09:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC SUpreme COurt Supreme Court Raps BMC Standing Committee Chief Orders Suspension Of Guilty Officials
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