Delhi: Traffic Advisory Issued For Kartavya Bhavan Inauguration Tomorrow — Check Restrictions

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Traffic restrictions will be in place across parts of New Delhi on Wednesday evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Kartavya Bhavan at 6.30 pm, police said.

The event coincides with peak office hours when heavy traffic is expected in the area due to the movement of dignitaries, government officials and invitees, they added.

"Traffic is likely to be affected around Rajendra Prasad Road, Maulana Azad Road, Man Singh Road, Janpath, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg and the C-Hexagon. Additional personnel, traffic bikes and cranes will be deployed to manage the situation," DCP (Traffic), New Delhi district, Rajeev Kumar told PTI.

"As the event is scheduled during office dispersal hours, we've made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular flow in the area," he said.

Special parking provisions have been arranged for Members of Parliament, their secretaries and other senior officials behind Vigyan Bhawan, Kumar said.

The Kartavya Bhavan-03 is the first of several upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings under the government's Central Vista redevelopment project. It will house the ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT and Petroleum and Natural Gas along with the principal scientific adviser's office.

Following the inauguration, the prime minister will address a public programme at Kartavya Path.

According to an official statement, the new building spans around 1.5 lakh square metres across two basements and seven storeys and is part of the government's plan to consolidate ministries for better coordination and efficiency.

