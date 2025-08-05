Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi: Traffic Advisory Issued For Kartavya Bhavan Inauguration Tomorrow — Check Restrictions

Delhi: Traffic Advisory Issued For Kartavya Bhavan Inauguration Tomorrow — Check Restrictions

Traffic restrictions are expected in New Delhi on Wednesday evening due to inauguration of Kartavya Bhavan at 6:30 pm. The event, coinciding with peak hours, will affect roads around the C-Hexagon. The new building, part of the Central Vista project, will house several ministries.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 10:05 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Traffic restrictions will be in place across parts of New Delhi on Wednesday evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Kartavya Bhavan at 6.30 pm, police said.

The event coincides with peak office hours when heavy traffic is expected in the area due to the movement of dignitaries, government officials and invitees, they added.

"Traffic is likely to be affected around Rajendra Prasad Road, Maulana Azad Road, Man Singh Road, Janpath, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg and the C-Hexagon. Additional personnel, traffic bikes and cranes will be deployed to manage the situation," DCP (Traffic), New Delhi district, Rajeev Kumar told PTI.

"As the event is scheduled during office dispersal hours, we've made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular flow in the area," he said.

Special parking provisions have been arranged for Members of Parliament, their secretaries and other senior officials behind Vigyan Bhawan, Kumar said.

The Kartavya Bhavan-03 is the first of several upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings under the government's Central Vista redevelopment project. It will house the ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT and Petroleum and Natural Gas along with the principal scientific adviser's office.

Following the inauguration, the prime minister will address a public programme at Kartavya Path.

According to an official statement, the new building spans around 1.5 lakh square metres across two basements and seven storeys and is part of the government's plan to consolidate ministries for better coordination and efficiency. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 10:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pm Modi NARENDRA MODI DELHI DELHI NEWS Kartavya Bhavan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
World
Bangladesh's Yunus Says Parliamentary Election Will Be Held In February Next Year, Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls
Yunus Says Bangladesh Election To Be Held In Feb Next Year, Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls
India
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In J-K’s Poonch, Army Responds With Retaliatory Fire: Report
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In J-K’s Poonch, Army Responds With Retaliatory Fire: Report
News
Who Was Satyapal Malik? All About The J-K Governor Who Blamed Modi Govt For Pulwama Attack
Who Was Satyapal Malik? All About The J-K Governor Who Blamed Modi Govt For Pulwama Attack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget