Delhi To See Rain, Thunderstorm On Dussehra; Check Forecast Before Heading Out

With festive crowds expected on the streets, the IMD has advised residents to stay updated on the weather forecast before stepping out for Dussehra celebrations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 10:09 AM (IST)
Delhi-NCR is likely to witness rain and thunderstorms on Dussehra on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8°C on Thursday, 2.5 °C below normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35°C. No rainfall was recorded in the city in the past 24 hours.

Also Read: Goldy Brar Gang Shooters Arrested In Delhi, Allegedly Planned To Attack Munawar Faruqui

Delhi saw heavy rains on Durga Ashtami on Tuesday after weeks of intense heat. Several Ravana effigies were drenched in rain, and the city was waterlogged after the rainfall.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 38.1°C, the highest for the month in two years, followed by Monday’s 37.5°C. Night-time temperatures have also been warm, with Monday’s minimum of 28.2°C over five degrees above normal. Humidity levels ranging from 57% to 76% have added to the discomfort.

On Thursday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 114 at 9 am, placing it in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered moderate, while levels up to 100 are satisfactory and anything above 200 is classified as poor or worse.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 10:09 AM (IST)
Delhi Rains Delhi Weather Today IMD Delhi Dussehra Delhi Weather Dussehra
