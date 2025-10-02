Goldy Brar Gang Shooters Arrested In Delhi, Allegedly Planned To Attack Munawar Faruqui

Two shooters of the Goldy Brar gang were arrested following a gunfight with Delhi Police on the Jaitpur–Kalindi Kunj Road on Thursday. According to sources, their intended target was reportedly stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

The accused have been identified as Rahul, a resident of Panipat, and Sahil from Bhiwani. Both are linked to the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar–Virender Charan organised crime syndicate, police said.

Rahul, police added, was wanted in connection with a triple murder in Yamuna Nagar in December 2024 and had been absconding ever since.

Investigations suggest that, acting on orders from jailed gangsters, Rahul and Sahil had been conducting reconnaissance of Faruqui in Mumbai and Bengaluru in recent days.

During the encounter, both accused sustained injuries and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police seized firearms and a motorcycle from the spot.