Delhi To Install 70 CCTV Cameras At Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar ISBTs To Boost Security

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) With an aim to strengthen security and monitoring at two of the capital’s busiest transport hubs, the Delhi government will implement an extensive CCTV surveillance system at the Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar ISBTs.

According to officials, the project aims to ensure round-the-clock surveillance of all major areas within the interstate bus terminals (ISBTs), including entry and exit gates, platforms, internal roads and parking zones.

The system will enable constant visual verification, live monitoring of activities from dedicated control rooms and oversight by engineers in charge.

"The surveillance network is expected to aid in crime prevention and detection, curb corruption, monitor the movement of vehicles and commuters, and check the alertness and deployment of security personnel on duty. It will also help in the early detection of incidents, effective management of emergencies and identification of disasters requiring immediate response," an official said.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has floated a tender for the project. The cost is pegged at Rs 31.16 lakh and 35 cameras each will be installed at the two ISBTs.

The official said the selected bidder will conduct site inspections and prepare detailed CCTV layout drawings before execution.

The ISBT authorities will provide space for control rooms along with basic infrastructure for installation of equipment.

The project includes installation of bullet and PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras equipped with inbuilt infrared capability, with an approximate range of 50 metres, to ensure clear visibility even in complete darkness.

Live camera feeds will be monitored and stored locally at the respective ISBT control rooms on a 24x7 basis for a minimum period of 30 days, while specific footage can be preserved permanently until deletion is authorised, the official added.

Officials said multiple camera feeds will be displayed simultaneously, with at least one screen capable of showing up to 64 video feeds at a time at both ISBTs. Authorised users will also be able to select and view specific cameras as required. The number of display units will depend on the total number of cameras installed.

The system will include secure access mechanisms to ensure that only authorised users can view, copy or delete footage. An audit trail of access and activity will be maintained and protected from tampering. Provision for mobile viewing of live feeds will also be made for authorised users, the official added.

Along with the cameras, network video recorders with adequate storage, LED monitors, and fibre will also be installed.

Remote monitoring from multiple locations will be supported, with outdoor racks and enclosures mounted on walls or poles, the official added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)