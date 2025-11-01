Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal has formally written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging that the national capital be named as ‘Indraprastha’. He also requested the Centre to restore the city's "ancient and glorious identity," connected to the Mahabharata era.

In a letter addressed to Amit Shah, which he also sent to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several other ministers, Khandelwal said the renaming would honour India’s deep civilizational heritage while reconnecting Delhi with its ancient identity.

He said that the lineage of the city dates back to the Mahabharat era, when the Pandavas found it and was known as Indraprastha. Khandelwal stressed that renaming would help restore the cultural identity of the national capital.

“Delhi’s history not only dates back thousands of years but also embodies the soul of Indian civilisation and the vibrant tradition of the city of ‘Indraprastha’, founded by the Pandavas,” Khandelwal wrote in his letter.

"This is not just a name… it is the soul of our civilization, the land where Dharma, Nyaya and Lok Kalyan were born. From the Pandavas to the present, Delhi has always been the heart of Bharat’s culture, wisdom, and power," he said.

He further proposed that the Old Delhi Railway Station be renamed to ‘Indraprastha Junction’ and the city’s international airport as ‘Indraprastha Airport’, saying these changes would symbolically revive India’s ancient history.

— Praveen Khandelwal (@PKhandelwal_MP) November 1, 2025

Call To Install Pandava Statues

Khandelwal also recommended that grand statues of the Pandavas be installed across Delhi. “Installing statues of the Pandavas on the sacred land of Indraprastha would revive India's history, culture, and faith. This would remind the new generation of India's history, culture, and faith as a symbol of the Pandavas' ethics, righteousness, and courage. It will connect with a glorious tradition,” he said.

He emphasised that Delhi was “not just a modern metropolis, but the soul of Indian civilisation,” reflecting the blend of continuity and tradition that defines the capital’s identity.

Link With India’s Cultural Revival

Drawing comparisons to other historic cities, Khandelwal said places like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Ujjain, and Varanasi had already reconnected with their ancient identities. “This change is not only a historical justice but also an important step towards cultural renaissance. It would restore history and represent historical justice and cultural respect,” he explained.

“In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of cultural renaissance: If the country is reviving its ancient cities like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj, why not Delhi?” Khandelwal questioned.

He added that renaming Delhi to Indraprastha would send a message to future generations that the capital was “not only a center of power but also a symbol of religion, ethics, and nationalism.”

Similar Demands From Other Groups

Khandelwal’s suggestion follows similar appeals from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which last month sent a letter to Delhi’s Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, urging that Delhi and its key landmarks—including the Indira Gandhi International Airport and New Delhi Railway Station—be renamed in line with the city’s “true cultural identity.”

This isn’t the first time leaders have pushed for heritage-based rebranding. Last month, former Union minister Vijay Goel urged Delhi’s Chief Minister to adopt the traditional spelling ‘Dilli’ instead of ‘Delhi’ in the city’s logo and all official documents. He cited examples of other Indian cities that returned to their traditional names—Bombay becoming Mumbai, Calcutta changing to Kolkata, and Madras rebranded as Chennai.