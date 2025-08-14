Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Receives Fresh Showers Ahead Of Long Weekend, IMD Issues Red Alert

Delhi Receives Fresh Showers Ahead Of Long Weekend, IMD Issues Red Alert

Early morning visuals showed steady showers across the capital and neighbouring cities such as Noida and Gurugram.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 08:33 AM (IST)

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region woke up to light rainfall on Thursday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade its weather advisory from a ‘yellow’ alert to a more severe ‘red’ warning for the day.

Early morning visuals showed steady showers across the capital and neighbouring cities such as Noida and Gurugram. These fresh spells follow heavy rainfall earlier in the week that caused widespread disruption, including delays and cancellations of several flights on Tuesday.

In its latest bulletin issued at 5:55 a.m., the IMD forecast light to moderate rain in most areas of Delhi and NCR, with moderate to heavy showers at isolated locations over the next few hours. The updated nowcast also highlighted the likelihood of moderate to intense rainfall in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Orange Alert For UP

For Uttar Pradesh, an orange alert has been issued for several northern districts, warning of heavy showers in Bareilly, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Bahraich, Sitapur, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, and Maharajganj. Western UP is expected to see rain or thundershowers at most places, while the eastern parts will receive rainfall in scattered areas. Intensity is likely to reduce from August 15.

Nationally, monsoon activity has strengthened, with extremely heavy rain forecast for isolated areas in Uttarakhand and heavy to very heavy showers expected in Himachal Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana may also see heavy rainfall, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 08:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Today UP Weather Delhi Red Alert
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala
India
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
World
8-Year-Old Among 3 Dead In Celebratory Firing During Independence Day In Pakistan
8-Year-Old Among 3 Dead In Celebratory Firing During Independence Day In Pakistan
World
ABP Exclusive: How Pakistan’s Terror Network Dodged FATF Scrutiny—JeM’s PKR 3.91-Billion ‘Digital Hawala’
ABP Exclusive: How Pakistan’s Terror Network Dodged FATF Scrutiny—JeM’s PKR 3.91-Billion ‘Digital Hawala’
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget