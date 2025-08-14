Delhi Receives Fresh Showers Ahead Of Long Weekend, IMD Issues Red Alert

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region woke up to light rainfall on Thursday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade its weather advisory from a ‘yellow’ alert to a more severe ‘red’ warning for the day.

Early morning visuals showed steady showers across the capital and neighbouring cities such as Noida and Gurugram. These fresh spells follow heavy rainfall earlier in the week that caused widespread disruption, including delays and cancellations of several flights on Tuesday.

In its latest bulletin issued at 5:55 a.m., the IMD forecast light to moderate rain in most areas of Delhi and NCR, with moderate to heavy showers at isolated locations over the next few hours. The updated nowcast also highlighted the likelihood of moderate to intense rainfall in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Orange Alert For UP

For Uttar Pradesh, an orange alert has been issued for several northern districts, warning of heavy showers in Bareilly, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Bahraich, Sitapur, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, and Maharajganj. Western UP is expected to see rain or thundershowers at most places, while the eastern parts will receive rainfall in scattered areas. Intensity is likely to reduce from August 15.

Nationally, monsoon activity has strengthened, with extremely heavy rain forecast for isolated areas in Uttarakhand and heavy to very heavy showers expected in Himachal Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana may also see heavy rainfall, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.