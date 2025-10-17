Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Poor’ For Fourth Straight Day Ahead Of Diwali

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Poor’ For Fourth Straight Day Ahead Of Diwali

Delhi's air quality remained "poor" for the fourth day with an AQI of 254, worsening before Diwali. Ghaziabad had the worst NCR air at 306.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 10:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Friday as pollution levels continued to rise before Diwali.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an AQI of 254 at 4 p.m. Among NCR cities, Ghaziabad reported the worst air quality in India at 306 (‘very poor’), followed by Noida (278) and Gurugram (266), both in the ‘poor’ range. Faridabad recorded a ‘moderate’ AQI of 105.

Out of Delhi’s 38 monitoring stations, five showed ‘very poor’ air, with Anand Vihar topping at 382, followed by Wazirpur (351), Jahangirpuri (342), Bawana (315), and Siri Fort (309).

The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts similar conditions in the coming days. Vehicle emissions contributed 17.9% of Delhi’s pollution, according to the Decision Support System (DSS), while satellite data detected 20 stubble fires in Punjab, two in Haryana, and 49 in Uttar Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded Delhi’s maximum temperature at 32.6 degrees Celsius and minimum at 18.4 degrees Celsius, both slightly below normal. A misty morning is expected on Saturday with temperatures ranging between 19 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 10:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Pollution News Delhi AQI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan-Afghanistan Truce 'Broken' After Islamabad Launches Strike, Says Taliban
Pakistan-Afghanistan Truce 'Broken' After Islamabad Launches Strike, Says Taliban
India
‘Country Moves Faster When...': PM Modi Calls For Less Govt Interference In People's Lives
‘Country Moves Faster When...': PM Modi Calls For Less Govt Interference In People's Lives
News
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
News
Trump To Meet Xi, Says: ‘Tariffs On China Unsustainable, But They Forced Me To Do That’
Trump To Meet Xi, Says: ‘Tariffs On China Unsustainable, But They Forced Me To Do That’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget