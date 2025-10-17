Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Poor’ For Fourth Straight Day Ahead Of Diwali

Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Friday as pollution levels continued to rise before Diwali.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an AQI of 254 at 4 p.m. Among NCR cities, Ghaziabad reported the worst air quality in India at 306 (‘very poor’), followed by Noida (278) and Gurugram (266), both in the ‘poor’ range. Faridabad recorded a ‘moderate’ AQI of 105.

Out of Delhi’s 38 monitoring stations, five showed ‘very poor’ air, with Anand Vihar topping at 382, followed by Wazirpur (351), Jahangirpuri (342), Bawana (315), and Siri Fort (309).

The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts similar conditions in the coming days. Vehicle emissions contributed 17.9% of Delhi’s pollution, according to the Decision Support System (DSS), while satellite data detected 20 stubble fires in Punjab, two in Haryana, and 49 in Uttar Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded Delhi’s maximum temperature at 32.6 degrees Celsius and minimum at 18.4 degrees Celsius, both slightly below normal. A misty morning is expected on Saturday with temperatures ranging between 19 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.